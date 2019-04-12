Katelyn Wilhelm continued a recent stretch of stellar pitching for the Olentangy Liberty High School softball team with a no-hitter.

Wilhelm struck out 16 and walked none while hitting one batter in an 8-0 victory over Westerville South on April 11. One day earlier, she struck out 19 and allowed one hit in a 6-1 win over Olentangy Orange.

The Patriots improved to 10-3 with the win over South.

“She has really been in the zone,” coach Cari DeAngelis said. “She’s working the corners and moving the ball around well (and is) focused on one batter at a time.”

