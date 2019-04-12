In the first of a two-part announcement, ThisWeek Community News has named the finalists for our Athlete of the Year awards for the nine winter sports.
Congratulations to all the athletes selected; your banquet invitation should arrive in the next few days. All athletes and coaches must RSVP by May 15. The ThisWeek Sports Awards banquet is Wednesday, May 22, at Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Road, Columbus. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7. Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Everdry Waterproofing of Columbus and Raising Cane’s are the banquet sponsors.
At the event, ThisWeek will announce the Super 12 boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling teams as well as 18 honorable mention players for each sport. Captains of those three teams will be announced at the banquet. The top five athletes in boys swimming and diving, girls swimming and diving, boys bowling, girls bowling, gymnastics, hockey, baseball, softball, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball will be recognized, with the Athlete of the Year being named for each sport. In addition, Coaches of the Year will be honored for all 17 sports.
The finalists from the spring sports will be announced May 7.
Here are the winter sports finalists:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Matt Allocco, Hilliard Bradley
Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep
Luke Bartemes, Dublin Coffman
Brian Collier, Grandview Heights
VonCameron Davis, Walnut Ridge
Kayin Derden, DeSales
Jacob Drees, Hilliard Davidson
N’Keeley Elmore, Northland
Ben Fort, Reynoldsburg
Jahvon Garcia, Pickerington Central
Bryson Lane, Olentangy Orange
Kegan Hienton, Big Walnut
Jeremiah Keene, Westerville North
Terin Kinsway, Delaware Hayes
Sean Marks, Olentangy
Max Martz, Upper Arlington
Jordan McMillian, Westerville South
D.J. Moore, Worthington Christian
Dorrian Moultrie, Columbus Academy
Nick Nakasian, Olentangy Liberty
Dallas Patrick, Wellington
Dominiq Penn, Dublin Coffman
Ben Roderick, Olentangy Liberty
Morgan Safford, Hartley
Jack Sawyer, Pickerington North
Zach Sawyer, Watterson
Na’Elle Simmons, Beechcroft
Brady Snyder, Canal Winchester
Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington
Tre’ohn Watkins, Columbus South
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edyn Battle, Gahanna Lincoln
Breanne Beatty, Thomas Worthington
Derricka Bramwell, Ready
Morgan Darnell, Gahanna Lincoln
Lauren Erickson, Dublin Scioto
Uju Ezeudu, Reynoldsburg
Saige Glover, Pickerington North
Madison Greene, Pickerington Central
Alexandria Hamilton, Northland
Jordan Horston, Africentric
Gabby Hutcherson, Westerville South
Grace Jenkins, Watterson
Anyssa Jones, Westerville South
Hailey Jordan, Eastmoor Academy
Maliya Perry, Pickerington Central
Teegan Pifher, Olentangy Liberty
Sommer Pitzer, Westerville South
Annie Rauch, Hilliard Darby
Samaria Rodgers-Gossett, Eastmoor Academy
Imarianah Russell, Dublin Coffman
Jacy Sheldon, Dublin Coffman
Emily Simon, Hilliard Davidson
Alexia Smith, Africentric
Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian
Macy Spielman, Upper Arlington
Carlisa Strickland, Independence
Maddy Vincent, Bexley
Sakima Walker, Africentric
Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian
Paige Woodford, Watterson
WRESTLING
Jimmy Baumann, Dublin Coffman
Connor Brady, Olentangy Liberty
Connor Euton, Westerville North
Jayce Fitzpatrick, Olentangy Liberty
Jacob Goldsmith, Westerville North
Omari Green, Central Crossing
Andrew Halko, Ready
Walker Heard, Marysville
Mitch Herren, Upper Arlington
Day’Myrin Jones, Franklin Heights
Hudson Jump, Grandview Heights
Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty
Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto
Corbin May, Delaware Hayes
Jacob McCloskey, Delaware Hayes
Aaron Morton, Westerville South
Micah Norwood, Hartley
Michael Petrella, Hartley
Mitch Potterf, Westerville North
Cole Potts, DeSales
Deron Pulliam, Dublin Scioto
Griffin Rathburn, Hartley
Daniel Segura, Dublin Scioto
Jacob Sherman, Olentangy
Seth Shumate, Dublin Coffman
Ethan Smegal, Marysville
Riley Ucker, Dublin Coffman
Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty
Nick Varanelli, Olentangy
Lennox Wolak, Dublin Coffman
GYMNASTICS
Olivia Boone, Olentangy Berlin
Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome
Anne Hassay, Hilliard Darby
Grace Krouse, Dublin Jerome
Madeline Vouis, Olentangy
BOYS SWIMMING
Andrew Bernsdorf, Westerville North
Jacob Eismann, Columbus Academy
Jack Matthews, Olentangy Liberty
Max Scott, Dublin Jerome
Spencer Tussing, Grove City
GIRLS SWIMMING
Ellie Andrews, Dublin Coffman
Jordan Aurnou-Rhees, Columbus School for Girls
Hannah Bailey, Dublin Coffman
Nyah Funderburke, Columbus School for Girls
Kristyn Sabol, Dublin Coffman
BOYS BOWLING
Malik Curry-Brown, Westerville Central
Wesley Minke, Westerville Central
Dillon Murfield, Delaware Hayes
James Pappas, Briggs
Devon Richardson, Westerville Central
GIRLS BOWLING
Leah Deaner, Groveport Madison
Dakota Fink, Briggs
Reace Gonzalez, Westerville Central
Adriane Hammond, New Albany
Kaitlyn Morrison, Big Walnut
HOCKEY
Trent Belli, Dublin Jerome
Ryan Jenkins, Dublin Jerome
Craig Lutwen, Olentangy Liberty
Hunter Triplett, Upper Arlington
Andrew Vidrick, Olentangy Liberty
