The top remaining central Ohio recruit in the 2019 class came off the board April 15 when Olentangy Liberty High School boys basketball player Ben Roderick announced his commitment to Ohio University.

The district’s Player of the Year in Division I as well as the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year, Roderick chose the Bobcats over a list of programs that included Akron, Miami University and Toledo.

He’ll be a part of the first recruiting class for Jeff Boals, a former Ohio State assistant who had been recruiting Roderick while he was the coach at Stony Brook before taking over as the Bobcats’ coach in March.

“I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and everyone who has helped me during my recruiting process,” Roderick said in a post on Twitter. “After (a) long process and a lot of talking with my family I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Ohio University.”

#Committedpic.twitter.com/88j01NH8WL

— Ben Roderick (@BenRoderick15)April 15, 2019

Roderick is Liberty’s all-time leading scorer with 1,817 points.

This winter, he helped the Patriots go 24-5, win their second district title and reach a state semifinal for the first time as he averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and three assists while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor.

Roderick scored a program-record 51 points in an 84-60 victory over Johns Creek (Georgia) on Dec. 29.

“I just had a feeling after the visit,” Roderick said. “It felt like home and where I needed to be.”

