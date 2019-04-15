In the first of a two-part announcement, ThisWeek Community News has named the finalists for our Athlete of the Year awards for the nine winter sports.

Editor's note: Athletes and coaches can RSVP and general admission tickets can be purchased beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, April 15.

>> Purchase tickets <<

Congratulations to all the athletes selected; your banquet invitation should arrive in the next few days. All athletes and coaches must RSVP by May 15. The ThisWeek Sports Awards banquet is Wednesday, May 22, at Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Road, Columbus. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7. Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Everdry Waterproofing of Columbus and Raising Cane’s are the banquet sponsors.

At the event, ThisWeek will announce the Super 12 boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling teams as well as 18 honorable mention players for each sport. Captains of those three teams will be announced at the banquet. The top five athletes in boys swimming and diving, girls swimming and diving, boys bowling, girls bowling, gymnastics, hockey, baseball, softball, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball will be recognized, with the Athlete of the Year being named for each sport. In addition, Coaches of the Year will be honored for all 17 sports.

The finalists from the spring sports will be announced May 7.

Here are the winter sports finalists:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Matt Allocco, Hilliard Bradley

Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep

Luke Bartemes, Dublin Coffman

Brian Collier, Grandview Heights

VonCameron Davis, Walnut Ridge

Kayin Derden, DeSales

Jacob Drees, Hilliard Davidson

N’Keeley Elmore, Northland

Ben Fort, Reynoldsburg

Jahvon Garcia, Pickerington Central

Bryson Lane, Olentangy Orange

Kegan Hienton, Big Walnut

Jeremiah Keene, Westerville North

Terin Kinsway, Delaware Hayes

Sean Marks, Olentangy

Max Martz, Upper Arlington

Jordan McMillian, Westerville South

D.J. Moore, Worthington Christian

Dorrian Moultrie, Columbus Academy

Nick Nakasian, Olentangy Liberty

Dallas Patrick, Wellington

Dominiq Penn, Dublin Coffman

Ben Roderick, Olentangy Liberty

Morgan Safford, Hartley

Jack Sawyer, Pickerington North

Zach Sawyer, Watterson

Na’Elle Simmons, Beechcroft

Brady Snyder, Canal Winchester

Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington

Tre’ohn Watkins, Columbus South

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edyn Battle, Gahanna Lincoln

Breanne Beatty, Thomas Worthington

Derricka Bramwell, Ready

Morgan Darnell, Gahanna Lincoln

Lauren Erickson, Dublin Scioto

Uju Ezeudu, Reynoldsburg

Saige Glover, Pickerington North

Madison Greene, Pickerington Central

Alexandria Hamilton, Northland

Jordan Horston, Africentric

Gabby Hutcherson, Westerville South

Grace Jenkins, Watterson

Anyssa Jones, Westerville South

Hailey Jordan, Eastmoor Academy

Maliya Perry, Pickerington Central

Teegan Pifher, Olentangy Liberty

Sommer Pitzer, Westerville South

Annie Rauch, Hilliard Darby

Samaria Rodgers-Gossett, Eastmoor Academy

Imarianah Russell, Dublin Coffman

Jacy Sheldon, Dublin Coffman

Emily Simon, Hilliard Davidson

Alexia Smith, Africentric

Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian

Macy Spielman, Upper Arlington

Carlisa Strickland, Independence

Maddy Vincent, Bexley

Sakima Walker, Africentric

Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian

Paige Woodford, Watterson

WRESTLING

Jimmy Baumann, Dublin Coffman

Connor Brady, Olentangy Liberty

Connor Euton, Westerville North

Jayce Fitzpatrick, Olentangy Liberty

Jacob Goldsmith, Westerville North

Omari Green, Central Crossing

Andrew Halko, Ready

Walker Heard, Marysville

Mitch Herren, Upper Arlington

Day’Myrin Jones, Franklin Heights

Hudson Jump, Grandview Heights

Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty

Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto

Corbin May, Delaware Hayes

Jacob McCloskey, Delaware Hayes

Aaron Morton, Westerville South

Micah Norwood, Hartley

Michael Petrella, Hartley

Mitch Potterf, Westerville North

Cole Potts, DeSales

Deron Pulliam, Dublin Scioto

Griffin Rathburn, Hartley

Daniel Segura, Dublin Scioto

Jacob Sherman, Olentangy

Seth Shumate, Dublin Coffman

Ethan Smegal, Marysville

Riley Ucker, Dublin Coffman

Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty

Nick Varanelli, Olentangy

Lennox Wolak, Dublin Coffman

GYMNASTICS

Olivia Boone, Olentangy Berlin

Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome

Anne Hassay, Hilliard Darby

Grace Krouse, Dublin Jerome

Madeline Vouis, Olentangy

BOYS SWIMMING

Andrew Bernsdorf, Westerville North

Jacob Eismann, Columbus Academy

Jack Matthews, Olentangy Liberty

Max Scott, Dublin Jerome

Spencer Tussing, Grove City

GIRLS SWIMMING

Ellie Andrews, Dublin Coffman

Jordan Aurnou-Rhees, Columbus School for Girls

Hannah Bailey, Dublin Coffman

Nyah Funderburke, Columbus School for Girls

Kristyn Sabol, Dublin Coffman

BOYS BOWLING

Malik Curry-Brown, Westerville Central

Wesley Minke, Westerville Central

Dillon Murfield, Delaware Hayes

James Pappas, Briggs

Devon Richardson, Westerville Central

GIRLS BOWLING

Leah Deaner, Groveport Madison

Dakota Fink, Briggs

Reace Gonzalez, Westerville Central

Adriane Hammond, New Albany

Kaitlyn Morrison, Big Walnut

HOCKEY

Trent Belli, Dublin Jerome

Ryan Jenkins, Dublin Jerome

Craig Lutwen, Olentangy Liberty

Hunter Triplett, Upper Arlington

Andrew Vidrick, Olentangy Liberty

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports