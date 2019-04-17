When Maddie and Morgan Morrell get to watch each other play lacrosse, which given their schedules is not as often as they'd like, they find themselves equal parts coach and fan.

Sometimes, they feel like they're looking in a mirror.

The Pickerington High School Central siblings have emerged as the top scorers, if not top all-around players, on their respective teams. Maddie, a junior attacker on the girls team, had 35 goals as well as 10 assists through nine games and Morgan, a senior who plays the same position for the boys team, had 23 goals and 12 assists through eight games.

Both will play in college, as Morgan has committed to John Carroll and Maddie is a Rollins recruit.

Their similarities come largely from the fact that not only did they take up the game around the same time more than five years ago, but that they regularly practiced together and bounced ideas off one another.

"We had a big yard and we'd teach each other moves," Maddie said. "He'd do a move in a game and then he'd teach me because we both play the same position. He taught me better passing and I might teach him something I thought worked.

"He's confident. He's not afraid to make something happen. I've seen him see a defender during a game, take him on and score."

Morgan, who said he and Maddie regularly text words of encouragement and updates before and after games if they coincide, lauded his sister's ability to take control of a game. She also had 41 draw controls and had forced 12 turnovers through nine games.

"She's quick. She has a good IQ and she's calm with the ball. She doesn't get nervous," Morgan said. "She can set her feet, get ready and initiate. I can see the moves I do in what she does."

The girls team is 7-2 overall entering a Thursday, April 18, home game against Dublin Scioto and 2-2 in the OCC-Central Division, while the boys were 4-4 overall and 0-3 in the league before an April 16 game against Gahanna.

Boys coach Garyck Todd said Morgan has worked on a more cerebral approach to scoring with the help of offensive coordinator Brent Walton.

"He's tried a lot in his career to maybe dodge through three or four people, but this year, especially with Brent working with him, it's helped him get into the mindset of drawing the slide and dishing rather than taking it to the cage every single time," Todd said. "Morgan is coachable, receptive to all the coaching we give him. I couldn't ask for somebody to be more receptive."

Girls coach Brian Walton said a similar mindset has helped Maddie, who scored 25 goals in the first five games of the season. She led the Tigers in goals (57), draw controls (50) and assists (16) as a sophomore.

"She realized her ability to be a scorer (last year), but she was still raw and not as focused on the big picture," Brian Walton said. "Now she understands the game so much better and you can see it in her body language and demeanor. She's much more relaxed now. She never panics and always knows where she is supposed to be. She understands her role. Things are coming to her more naturally now. She doesn't have to think about it or force it."

Morgan is especially appreciative of his time on the field considering that he missed his entire junior season because of a broken collarbone suffered just before halftime of the season opener. It was the third time he'd suffered that injury.

"I just want to do my part and help everyone else do theirs," he said. "(If) everyone does their thing, it works. It's a whole team effort."

Home runs powering softball team

Not only did the softball team average 9.7 runs per game in winning nine of their first 14 contests, but home runs were an integral part of their approach.

Central had 23 home runs through 14 games, led by seven from catcher Zoie Smith, and was 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Ohio before playing Grove City on April 17.

Seven of those homers came in a 15-5, six-inning win at Pickerington North on April 10 to begin OCC-Ohio play. Anna Feil and Smith both hit two homers and Tori Angles, Sophia Slack and Kassidy Stanley added one apiece.

Taylor Whalen had her first career home run, a grand slam, in a 16-0, five-inning win over Central Crossing on April 6. She had six RBI that day.

The Tigers were shut out in their second league game, falling 9-0 to Lancaster on April 11 as they committed five errors.

Central played three games in the Akron Racers Spring Showcase last weekend at Firestone Stadium, the site of the state tournament. The Tigers defeated Richfield Revere 11-1 on April 12 and lost to Willoughby South 4-1 and Sylvania Northview 5-4 on April 13.

Baseball team seeking league success

After having lost its first four league contests by a combined 11 runs, the baseball team got its first OCC-Ohio win of the season April 15 when it edged Reynoldsburg 7-6.

Central was 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the league before playing the Raiders on April 17. The Tigers lost to North 4-3 on April 5 and 5-1 on April 8 and fell to Lancaster 7-5 on April 10 and 5-1 on April 12, a game that improved the Golden Gales to 12-0.

Dewayne Carter had three hits in the April 10 game. Michael Shinohara struck out five in 6 2/3 innings April 8.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave