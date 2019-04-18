Columbus Academy sophomore Chloe Gouhin is continuing her pursuit of fencing in the Summer Olympics, either in 2020 in Tokyo or in 2024 in Paris.

She currently is 19th in the USA Fencing senior rankings in the sabre division and must reach the top four by spring 2020 to compete in Tokyo. The next four athletes will be alternates.

Gouhin, 16, of Blacklick, recently competed in the U17 Cadet World Fencing Championships, earning a silver medal in sabre. The event was held April 6-14 in Torun, Poland.

Gouhin, who went 5-0 in pool competition, defeated USA teammate Honor Johnson 15-10 in a semifinal before losing to Hungary’s Luca Szucs 15-10 in the final.

She also competed in a national event April 12-15 in Salt Lake City, finishing 33rd of 67 competitors.

Gouhin is being guided by Terrence Lasker, who is an assistant coach at Nellya Fencers Club in Atlanta. She uses long weekends and breaks from school to travel to Atlanta to train.

She previously was coached by Vladimir Nazlymov, who retired after 19 seasons as head coach at Ohio State and also trained athletes at Fencing Alliance of Ohio. That club, however, disbanded upon his retirement.

“After a whole season of up-and-down results, I finally got the chance to train consistently with my new coach, Terrence Lasker, at the Nellya Fencers Club in Atlanta during spring break,” Gouhin said. “This gave me the opportunity to focus and helped me realize what I was capable of. I had a goal of making the USA world team this year and I was able to then zero in on simply fencing. It was a great ending to a chaotic year.”

