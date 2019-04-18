During his search for a girls basketball coach, Canal Winchester High School athletics director Pat Durbin asked several Indians players what they wanted in the hire.

“I didn’t ask them who they wanted, but what they wanted,” Durbin said. “They laid out about 11 characteristics, such as work ethic, discipline and overall character. And (our hire) checked out on everything they wanted.”

Mark Chapman will be Canal Winchester’s next coach, pending school board approval. He replaces Hillary Kessler, who led the Indians on an interim basis for 21 of their 25 games last season after Willie Jordan was placed on administrative leave in early December because of allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Jordan was in his fifth season as coach.

Chapman was an assistant on boys basketball coach Lyndell Snyder’s staff last season. He previously coached the boys team at Hamilton Township for six seasons and was an assistant girls coach with the Rangers and Liberty Union before that.

“We had 25 applicants and interviewed nine, with some very good candidates in there, but Mark separated himself throughout the process,” Durbin said. “It was just his plan, his vision, his commitment to create a great culture and grow numbers in our elementary and middle school programs. I’m really excited. He has a good nucleus to build around.”

Canal Winchester went 13-10 overall and 6-4 in the OCC-Capital Division last season. The Indians’ top three scorers are eligible to return in juniors Natalie Rarick (12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds), Amanda Rarick (10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Shalea Byrd (8.6 points, 11.3 rebounds).

