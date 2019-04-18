Worthington Kilbourne High School girls lacrosse coach Doug Troutner will be inducted into the Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2019.

Hall of Fame chairman Paul Eldridge made the announcement April 18.

“It is truly an honor to be selected for induction into the Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame,” Troutner said. “When you look at the previous inductees, you realize how special this is.

“I attribute my successes to great mentors like John Galipault, wonderful assistant coaches such as Bill Wolford and all of the wonderful players who have made my journey so enjoyable.”

Troutner will be joined in the class by former Ohio High School Lacrosse Association commissioner Dennis Swanson, Cincinnati Mariemont boys coach Steve Peterson and former Denison goalkeeper David Wright.

“Our class of 2019 reflects the history and growth of the game in the state,” Eldridge said. “Doug Troutner has not only been an outstanding coach, but one of the people who continues to carry on the great traditions of the game.”

In his 28th season, Troutner is the only coach in the history of the Kilbourne program. He guided the Wolves to the Division II state title in 2014 and was named Midwest Coach of the Year in 1991 after leading Thomas Worthington to the girls Midwest championship that season.

“Coaching with John Galipault taught me many valuable things,” said Troutner, who will be inducted during halftime of the Wolves’ home game against Dublin Jerome on April 25. “Perhaps the greatest was impressing on players that they owe a debt to the future of the sport. If they enjoyed playing, they need to insure that the next generation has the opportunity to enjoy it as well.

“I am most proud of the number of my former players who have gone on to become coaches at all levels of the game.”

