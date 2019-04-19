Joshua Price has resigned as Bexley High School girls basketball coach to spend more time with his family.

The Lions were 69-51 in five seasons under Price. Last season, they went 15-10 overall and 6-2 in the MSL-Ohio Division to place second behind Worthington Christian (7-1) and reached a Division II district semifinal before losing to Granville 34-30.

In 2017-18, Price guided Bexley to its first league championship since 2008.

“This is one of the hardest decisions that I have ever made, but it’s the best decision for me and my family,” Price said. “I need to focus on being the best husband and father that I can.”

The Lions are losing four seniors. The expected returnees include two starters in sophomore point guard Maddy Young, who averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals and was named honorable mention all-district and second-team all-league, and sophomore guard Aly Cox, who averaged 3.4 points.

“We have some great girls coming back, and I’d love to be a part of it,” Price said. “I don’t plan on being done with coaching altogether, but we’ll see when that time comes.”

