Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November, December, February and April. See the latest list and check back for updates.
If there is an athlete not listed below, tweet to us at @ThisWeekSports or email us at sports@thisweeknews.com.
AFRICENTRIC
Tearra Cook, women's basketball, Southern Arkansas
Jordan Horston, women's basketball, Tennessee
BEECHCROFT
Reece Collins, men’s bowling, Rio Grande
Elijah Hairston, football, Urbana
BEXLEY
Trevor Binau, men's golf, William & Mary
Ryan Callahan, baseball, Wright State
Anthony Welsh, football, Georgetown (Ky.)
BIG WALNUT
Sammi Bickley, women’s volleyball, Appalachian State
Grace Bodker, women’s soccer, Murray State
Rylee Bussen, women’s soccer Cleveland State
Alle English, women’s rugby, Queens University of Charlotte
Kaitlyn Morrison, women’s bowling, Louisville
Machaela Podraza, women’s volleyball, Ohio State
Kaley Rammelsberg, women’s volleyball, High Point
BRIGGS
Justin Sharfenaker, men's volleyball, Lincoln Memorial
CANAL WINCHESTER
Jared Bulluck, football, Thomas More
Gibby Cornett, men's track & field, Mount Union
Ella Cressy, women's soccer, Ohio Wesleyan
Bryce Eisnaugle, football, Ohio Wesleyan
Wally Kalinowski, football, Heidelberg
Markyia McCormick, women's basketball, Detroit Mercy
Morgan Reeb, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican
Grace Riddle, women's swimming, Ohio University
Chris Ryan, football, Marietta
McKenna Sullivan, women's soccer, Charleston
Dez Turkson, football, Capital
CENTENNIAL
Myles Martinez, baseball, Ohio Dominican
Zoey Weil, women’s tennis, Washington
CENTRAL CROSSING
Kennedy Edwards, women's soccer, Ohio Christian
Hallie Fryman, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican
Madison Ross, women's soccer, Ohio Christian
COLUMBUS ACADEMY
Jacob Eismann, men’s swimming, Kentucky
Dorrian Moultrie, football, Georgetown
Jordan Skilken, women’s diving, Texas
COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL
No information received
COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS
No information received
COLUMBUS SOUTH
No information received
COLUMBUS WEST
No information received
DELAWARE HAYES
Piper Adkins, women’s lacrosse, Wingate
Chloe Barton, softball, Northwestern Ohio
Mason Davis, football, Ashland
Sophia Fasone, women's lacrosse, Tiffin
Valerie Keller, women’s crew, Ohio State
Lexi Mattix, softball, Urbana
Morgan Miller, women’s lacrosse, Walsh
Zach Price, baseball, Urbana
DELAWARE CHRISTIAN
No information received
DeSALES
Tommy Clayton, men's lacrosse, Jacksonville
Sophia Finotti, women's lacrosse, Cincinnati
Mary Hazelton, women's lacrosse, Indianapolis
Carter Hilleary, men's lacrosse, Ohio State
Bo Hobgood, football, Newberry
Rodas Johnson, football, Wisconsin
Chris Karras, football, Bowling Green
Kyla Payne, softball, Ohio Dominican
Madison Rennie, women's soccer, Kentucky
Anthony Sciarroni, football, Alderson Broaddus
Faith Strapp, softball, Urbana
Joey Velazquez, football and baseball, Michigan
DUBLIN COFFMAN
Luke Bartemes, men’s basketball, Lincoln Memorial
Ethan Brown, football, Marietta
Ryan Hamilton, football, Columbia
Nick Harris, men’s lacrosse, Notre Dame
Maria Howard, women’s golf, Ohio University
Evan James, men’s lacrosse, Loyola Maryland
Chris Karras, football, Bowling Green
Zach Kasun, men’s lacrosse, Denison
Devin Kinser, football, Ohio Dominican
Zach Kinser, football, Ohio Dominican
Colin Kirkley, men’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan
Libby Krueger, women’s rowing, Indiana
Riana Malais, women’s gymnastics, Ohio State
Joey Mitchell, football, Albany
Lexi Piekarski, women’s lacrosse, Kent State
Josh Pittro, football, Ohio Dominican
Patrick Preece, men’s basketball, Asbury
Ellie Redman, women’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan
McKenna Schaefer, women’s soccer, Xavier
Jacy Sheldon, women’s basketball, Ohio State
Ethan Tyack, men’s lacrosse, Denison
Riley Wagoner, women’s volleyball, Hawaii
Lennox Wolak, wrestling, Columbia
DUBLIN JEROME
Trent Belli, baseball, Ohio University
Bailee Bowers, women’s soccer, Akron
Jackson Chandler, men’s golf, Ohio State
Cam Craig, football, Purdue
Lauren Gilbert, women’s volleyball, St. John Fisher
Tony Gyimah, football, Georgetown
Claire Hollern, women’s soccer, John Carroll
Brandon Infante, men’s lacrosse, Robert Morris
Hayley Jacobs, acrobatic tumbling, St. Leo
George Paesano, football, Urbana
Kendall Poach, women’s volleyball, Austin Peay
Sam Poptic, women’s soccer, Capital
Gabby Rothermund, women’s lacrosse, Regis
Bronwen Sears, women’s soccer, Miami University
Emma Sears, women’s soccer, Ohio State
Mason Wagner, men’s golf, Xavier
DUBLIN SCIOTO
Griffin Crosa, football, North Dakota State
Eric Holsinger, football, Bucknell
Natalie Hutras, women’s volleyball, Denison
Braytton Krock, men’s golf, Tiffin
Aidan Lao, baseball, Findlay
Cayson Pfeiffer, football, Cincinnati
Kyron Rogers, baseball, Findlay
EASTMOOR ACADEMY
Mchale Grant, women's basketball, Morehead State
Hailey Jordan, women's basketball, Rio Grande
Samaria Rodgers-Gossett, women's basketball, Rio Grande
FRANKLIN HEIGHTS
No information received
GAHANNA LINCOLN
Mallory Beach, women's soccer, Charleston
Kayla Davis, women's golf, Bowling Green
Shynae Deas, women's track & field, Indiana
Madison Hensley, women's basketball, Mount Union
Jayden Hill, football, Ohio Dominican
Percy King, football, Ohio Dominican
C.J. Kiss, football, Notre Dame College
Riley Lutsko, football, Ohio Northern
Alaina Marcum, softball, Sinclair Community College
Madison Martinez, women's track & field, Villanova
Lauren Ringhiser, softball, Towson
Dylan Swenson, baseball, Miami University
LaCarr Trent, men's track & field, Cincinnati
Molly Troutman, softball, Ohio University
Maycey Vieta, women's swimming & diving, Purdue
Austin Wharton, men's swimming & diving, Baldwin Wallace
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
No commitments
GROVE CITY
Luke Barnhart, baseball, Otterbein
Mckenna Buckley, women’s soccer, Ohio Christian
Kylie Chaney, women’s volleyball, Tiffin
Nathan Eberle, men’s golf, Bluffton
Sofia Galiffo, women’s soccer, Ohio Christian
D.J. Gatewood, football, Bowling Green
Mya Linder, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican
Kevin McIntire, football, Muskingum
Libby Siegwardt, women’s swimming & diving, Tiffin
Spencer Tussing, men’s swimming & diving, Tennessee
Thane Wilson, baseball, Ohio Christian
Madeline Zezuto, women’s cross country, Capital
GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN
Calista Manns, women’s track & field, Cincinnati
GROVEPORT MADISON
Leah Deaner, women’s bowling, Savannah College of Art and Design
Preston Nanthavong, men’s golf, IUPUI
Lanie White, softball, Purdue Fort Wayne
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Drysten Crallie, football, Ohio Dominican
Corey Hise, football, Grand Valley State
HARTLEY
Meghan Ballinger, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican
Walter Carreker, football, Walsh
Payton Collins, football, Eastern Kentucky
Jordan Kirkbride, football, Dartmouth
Trent Tipton, men's golf, West Virginia
HARVEST PREP
No information received
HILLIARD BRADLEY
Cannon Blauser, football, Ohio University
Jaiden Bryant softball, Akron
Drew Donaldson, baseball, Lake Erie
Zach Hummel, football, Cincinnati
HILLIARD DARBY
Natalie Brown, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican
Tegan Cortelletti, softball, Ohio State
Annie Rauch, women’s basketball, Ball State
Abigail Spencer, women’s soccer, Tiffin
Caitlyn Spencer, women’s soccer, Tiffin
Sydney Wyngarden, women’s basketball, Lake Erie
HILLIARD DAVIDSON
Evan Annis, football, Valparaiso
Dalton Brown, men’s swimming & diving, Lynn
Sydney Brown, women’s soccer, Indiana Wesleyan
Austin Conrad, baseball, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Jacob Drees, men’s basketball, Cedarville
Josiah Ezirim, football, Eastern Kentucky
Emilee Fecht, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican
Conner Johanssen, men’s cross country, Dayton
Max LeClair, men’s cross country and track & field, Kentucky
Sophie Lewis, women’s cross country and track & field, Colorado State
Emily Simon, women’s basketball, Charleston
Caleb Stimmel, men’s golf, Cedarville
Ellie Tighe, women’s cross country and track & field, Dayton
INDEPENDENCE
No information received
LINDEN-McKINLEY
No information received
MARION-FRANKLIN
Jalin Goodman, football, Muskingum
Dorian Holloway, football, Cincinnati
Yovonne Roberts, football, Muskingum
Davion Upchurch, football, West Virginia State
Deonte Wade, football, Notre Dame College
MARYSVILLE
Carissa Baker, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican
Tyler Connolly, football, Toledo
Emily Daniel, softball, Wright State
Walker Heard, wrestling, West Virginia
Philip Hughes, men’s basketball, Goshen
Anthony Kessler, football, Ashland
Agatha Livingston, softball, Urbana
Madison Powers, women’s golf, Mount Vernon Nazarene
MIFFLIN
Adonis Moore, football, Ohio Dominican
NEW ALBANY
Liz Beckner, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood
Noah Boffo, men's soccer, Xavier
Robert Cash, men's tennis, Ohio State
Lydia Cornelius, women's soccer, Chicago
Perry Doran, men's lacrosse, Monmouth
Austin Erdley, baseball, Indianapolis
Drew Fischer, men's soccer, Colgate
Adriane Hammond, women's bowling, Wright State
Philip Horton, men's soccer, Virginia
Jada Johnson, women's swimming, Howard
Nathan Jose, men's tennis, Army
Isabelle Karen, women's rowing, Notre Dame
Zoe Kellerman, women's lacrosse, Rollins
Tori Kendle, equestrian, Georgia
Will King, football, Ashland
Alyssa Kneedler, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood
Addyson Koterba, women's lacrosse, Mercer
Michael O'Shaughnessy, football, Ohio State
Morgan Pankow, women's golf, University of Miami
Chloe Platte, women's lacrosse, Furman
Emily Rezabek, women's lacrosse, Ohio State
Taylor Rhea, softball, Morehead State
Bella Romagnano, gymnastics, Penn State
Zach Rutledge, football, Ohio Wesleyan
Josie Smith, women's basketball, Indiana (Pa.)
NORTHLAND
John Branham Jr., football, Eastern Michigan
Mark Lee, football, Eastern Michigan
Jesse Prewitt III, football, Wayne State
OLENTANGY
Lucas Ayers, men's lacrosse, Capital
Sutton Bucci, baseball, Ohio Northern
Ben Brewster, baseball, Point Park
Lex Brookshire, women's cross country and track & field, Indianapolis
Cameron Casto, men's golf, Tiffin
Grace Cory, women's lacrosse, Otterbein
Cole Couchman, baseball, Chatham
Abby Derick, women's lacrosse, Elmhurst
Colton Doup, football, Otterbein
Ian Drummond, football, Elon
Kyle Eddy, men's soccer, Baldwin-Wallace
Thadd Graham, men's soccer, Marietta
Connor Haag, football, Otterbein
Caden Kaiser, baseball, Ohio State
Hayden Kekeres, men's volleyball, Marymount
Logan Ketron, baseball, Cuyahoga Community College
Emily Margolies, women's volleyball, Ohio University
Olivia Margolies, women's volleyball, Ohio University
Sean Marks, men's basketball, Ohio Dominican
Zach Martin, football, Otterbein
Nick McCafferty, football, Otterbein
Connor McCulty, baseball, Walsh
Sam McInturf, men's lacrosse, Capital
Ben Nash, men's golf, Capital
Bridget Parker, women's swimming, Dartmouth
Maggie Samijlenko, women's volleyball, Indiana (Pa.)
Carter Schaefer, men's cross country and track & field, Otterbein
Jacob Sherman, wrestling, Kent State
McKenzie Sklar, women's lacrosse, Kent State
Nick Varanelli, wrestling, Indianapolis
Max Walden, football, Otterbein
Brooke Wells, softball, Alma
OLENTANGY BERLIN
No commitments
OLENTANGY LIBERTY
Alex Azusenis, football, Colorado State
Hannah Beavers, women’s swimming & diving, Toledo
Connor Brady, wrestling, Virginia Tech
Molly Bursinger, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State
Grace Clark, women’s volleyball, Jacksonville
Abby Erickson, women’s volleyball, Toledo
Arica Flaugher, softball, Ashland
Caden Gallagher, men’s golf, Ashland
Andrew Guagenti, men’s lacrosse, Ohio State
Taylor Karlo, women’s volleyball, St. Francis
Carson Kharchla, wrestling, Ohio State
Brady Kuhn, football, Madonna
Mitchell Okuley, baseball, Ohio State
Hannah Roy, women’s track & field, Findlay
Maile Steckelberg, women’s volleyball, St. Francis
Gracie Sprankle, women’s cross country, Indiana
Katelyn Wilhelm, softball, Walsh
OLENTANGY ORANGE
Ashley Au, women’s golf, Yale
Lauren Cheetham, women’s diving, Michigan
Luke Cheetham, men’s diving, Cincinnati
Riley Dean, women’s golf, Akron
Grace Frye, women’s track & field, Kent State
Allie Guagenti, women’s cross country and track & field, Ohio State
Zach Harrison, football, Ohio State
Sydney Krupp, women’s golf, Otterbein
Brooke Little, women’s volleyball, Indiana (Pa.)
Taylor Metzler, women’s volleyball, Lake Erie
Carrigan O’Reilly, women’s volleyball, Xavier
Andrew Schroff, men’s cross country and track & field, Miami University
Natalia Sompolvorachai, women’s golf, Cincinnati
Grace Weidenhamer, women’s soccer, St. Francis (Pa.)
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Casey Bekemeier, football, Wheeling Jesuit
Jason Betts, football, Navy
DeWayne Carter, football and baseball, Duke
Sydney Charlton, women's volleyball, Texas Wesleyan
Sydney Doggette, gymnastics, Alabama
Nathen Eberhardt, men's swimming, Cleveland State
Jeremiah Francis, men's basketball, North Carolina
Madison Greene, women's basketball, Penn State
Jamir Jackson, football, Ohio Dominican
Karter Johnson, football, TCU
Evan Matthews, men's track & field, Ohio State
Justin Maynard, football, Wittenberg
Isaiah O’Connor, football, Notre Dame College
Maliya Perry, women's basketball, Auburn
Maddie Pletcher, women's volleyball, Texas-Tyler
Richard Turnbo, football, Urbana
Jaydan Wood, women's track & field, Ohio StatePICKERINGTON NORTH
Mickale Bates, women's basketball, Ohio Christian
Jaylon Baylor, football, Wheeling Jesuit
Kaitlyn Caminiti, women's soccer, Martin Methodist
Tim Cheatwood, football, Mercyhurst
Camryn Dees, women's soccer, Rider
Alicia Donley, women's soccer, Tennessee
Brayden Durbin, men's soccer, Ohio State
Tyler Foster, football, Ohio U.
Sam Glover, football, Navy
Makenna Greer, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican
Brianna Hollingshed, women's volleyball, Arkansas State
Cameron Jenkins, baseball, Urbana
Ben Johnson, football, Ohio U.
Caroline Kane, women's golf, Toledo
Grace Kenyon, women's soccer, Seton Hill
Mike Lowery, football, Mercyhurst
Larry Martin, football, Ashland
Alec Mendoza, baseball, Notre Dame College
Lauren Norwood, women's track and field and women's volleyball, Roberts Wesleyan
Mackenzie Rogers, women's lacrosse, University of the Cumberlands
Charlie Steioff, football, Thomas More
Megan Vayansky, women's volleyball, Lourdes
Sophia Zimmerman, women's lacrosse, Walsh
READY
Cade Canter, football, Ohio Dominican
Sam Hardenbergh, football, Findlay
CeCe Phillips, softball, Wittenberg
REYNOLDSBURG
Jay Amburgey, football, Ohio U.
Jeremiah Burton, football, Ohio U.
Dezman Cooper, football, Ohio University
Guy Cowans-Wright, football, Sienna Heights
Harvey Culbert, men’s swimming & diving, West Virginia
J’Vonte Edwards, football, Robert Morris
Uju Ezeudu, women’s basketball, Denver
Ben Fitzgerald, football, Urbana
Camby Goff, football, Air Force
Princeton Hoskins, football, Sienna Heights
Bre Johnson, women’s basketball, Indiana Tech
Caitlyn McKean, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican
Ke’Shun Moorer, football, Ohio Dominican
Noah Mwaitenda, football, Wilmington
Olivia Rettke, softball, Ohio Dominican
Mershawn Rice, football, Purdue
Trenton Scherger, football, Kenyon
Savion Turner, football, Alderson Broaddus
ST. CHARLES
Christian Buendia, men’s soccer, Saint Louis
Karson Burkey, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State
Owen Sullivan, men’s soccer, Ohio State
THOMAS WORTHINGTON
Tori Banks, women’s lacrosse, Liberty
Breanne Beatty, women’s basketball, Oakland
Sarah Charley, field hockey, Ohio State
Charlie Mamlin, men’s basketball, Haverford
Samantha Mazza, women’s rowing, Virginia
Gia Napoleon, women’s track & field, Ohio State
Kenzie Peeke, women’s soccer, Tiffin
Isabelle Perese, field hockey, Miami University
Madison Simeone, women’s lacrosse, Walsh
Ben Wight, men’s basketball, Ohio University
Brie Wight, women’s volleyball, Tiffin
UPPER ARLINGTON
Caroline Beery, women's track & field, John Carroll
Josephine Boschert, women's crew, Central Oklahoma
Lilly Carine, women's golf, Queens University of Charlotte
Olivia Carlton, softball, Findlay
Alec Caswell, men's swimming, Johns Hopkins
Holly Darling, diving, West Virginia
Tommy Dilz, baseball, Bellarmine
Nick Fisanick, football, Capital
Charlie Fleming, baseball, Denison
Grace Golembiewski, field hockey, Saint Louis
Ethan Hammerberg, baseball, Ohio State
Heidi Heuerman, women's cross country and track & field, Wisconsin
Nathan Junk, football and men's lacrosse, Kenyon
Jackie Kasai, softball, Baldwin Wallace
Paige Kompa, women's tennis, Dayton
Ben Krimm, football, Pennsylvania
Max Martz, men's basketball, Pennsylvania
Mikayla Messinger, women's rowing, Washington
Jackson Ness, football, Boston College
Quinn Patterson, men's golf, Akron
Sammy Sass, baseball, Wright State
Sam Schadek, football, Dayton
Hannah Sharp, field hockey, Allegheny
Macy Spielman, women's basketball, Bowling Green
Jud Utgard, football, Brown
Andrew Whetsell, baseball, Marietta
WALNUT RIDGE
Kaylyn Anderson, football, Cincinnati Christian
Kenny Lawrence, football, Ohio Dominican
Isaiah Murphy, football, Notre Dame College
Sincere Staples, football, Otterbein
Julius Wood, football, Miami University
WATTERSON
Drew Davis, football, Columbia
Adam Fallon, baseball, Bowling Green State
Sammy Francis, women’s soccer, Findlay
Stephen Garrett, baseball, Walsh
Elizabeth Intihar, women’s swimming & diving, William & Mary
Drake McAninch, baseball, Ashland
Maddi McCleary, softball, Ursuline
Kari Mercer, women’s volleyball, South Carolina Aiken
Emma Schossler, women’s soccer, High Point
Audrey Shea, women’s soccer, Bowling Green
WELLINGTON
Jack Doody, men's golf, Toledo
Addie Shock, women's soccer, Marquette
WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Jacob Borcila, football, Kansas
LaBronz Davis II, football, Bowling Green
Esther Holtzclaw, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican
Dontay Hunter II, football, Purdue
Dawson Kindall, men’s lacrosse, Lake Erie
Lily Linke, softball, Defiance
Avrey Schumacher, softball, Youngstown State
Sydney Stepp, softball, Bowling Green State
Tiffany Zuelzke, softball, Capital
WESTERVILLE NORTH
Andrew Bernsdorf, men's swimming & diving, Oakland
Grace Heighway, women’s lacrosse, Walsh
Mitch Potterf, wrestling, Army
Riley Welsheimer, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican
WESTERVILLE SOUTH
Deja Edwards, women’s soccer, Indiana Wesleyan
Dylan Gary, men’s soccer, Findlay
Peyton Guice, women’s basketball, Ohio University
Russell Montemarano, men’s soccer, Ohio Dominican
Jude Pedrozo, football, Michigan State
Sommer Pitzer, women’s basketball, Indiana State
Jenna Villacres, women’s soccer, Murray State
WESTLAND
DeShawn Evans, football, Notre Dame College
WHETSTONE
No information received
WHITEHALL-YEARLING
Michael Bivens, football, North Carolina A&T
Raymell Byrd, football, Ashland
Chris Charles, men’s cross country, Tiffin
Keon Freeman, football, Charleston
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN
Will Evans, men's golf, Tiffin
Derek Holston, football, Hillsdale
Tyler Jones, men's golf, Marshall
Blake Lawson, men's golf, Grace
WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Amber Beals, women’s volleyball, Michigan
Gracie Burford, field hockey, Catholic
Jack Ellis, men's lacrosse, Seton Hill
Leighanne Jordan, field hockey, Bellarmine
R.J. Mehan, football, Bucknell
Aleks Tavella, women's bowling, Muskingum