Since graduating from Reynoldsburg High School in 2012, LaVonne Gauthney's football career has included a temporary stop at a military academy, numerous position switches while competing for a Football Bowl Subdivision mid-major program and, finally, a Division II national championship.

He's hoping his next stop will be in the NFL.

The NFL draft runs Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27, and Gauthney is among the players from central Ohio who have hopes of either being selected in one of the seven rounds or signing as an undrafted free agent in the coming weeks.

After graduating from the University of Akron in December 2017, Gauthney was eligible to play one season at the Division II level and ended up competing for eventual NCAA champion Valdosta State last fall.

"They call the city (of Valdosta, Georgia) title town," Gauthney said. "I'll be waiting on a call (from an NFL team), or hopefully I'll get a call as an undrafted free agent."

Listed at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds on Valdosta State's roster, Gauthney played left guard last fall but believes his professional future could be as a center.

He spent the 2013 season as a defensive tackle for Hargrave Military Academy before signing with Akron. He was redshirted in 2014 and then saw playing time with the Zips at tight end and on special teams in 2015.

After earning 11 starts at center in 2016, Gauthney was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List during the 2017 preseason but started only four games.

He concluded his college career at Valdosta State, which beat Ferris State 49-47 in the national title game to finish 14-0, and recently participated in a pro day at Akron.

The players from central Ohio most likely to be selected in the draft are Westerville Central graduate Benny Snell, a running back from Kentucky, and Reynoldsburg graduate Ashton Dulin, a wide receiver from Malone.

According to his prospect profile on NFL.com, Snell projects as an NFL backup or potentially a special teams player who likely will be selected on the second or third day of the draft.

The 5-10, 224-pound Snell was much more at the college level, however, as he started 27 games and leaves Kentucky as its all-time leader in rushing yards (3,873), total touchdowns (48), rushing touchdowns (48) and 100-yard rushing games (19). His rushing touchdowns total ranks third in Southeastern Conference history.

Snell helped the Wildcats beat Penn State 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 to finish the 2018 season 10-3.

"The main thing for me is that your technique is huge," Snell said late last year. "It's your footsteps and the little things you do that count. Another thing is I would scout pass blocking in high school, but you have to go to another level here. I could say my footwork and my speed (need) just a little bit (of work), but over the last year I've mastered catching the ball and my pass blocking the most."

Dulin projects as a possible late-round draft choice who should be in an NFL training camp, according to his prospect profile on NFL.com, despite playing for a Division II school that announced in February that it was disbanding its program.

Malone went just 2-8 last fall but Dulin started all 10 games, leading the team in receptions (61), receiving yards (984) and receiving touchdowns (11) and returning 28 kickoffs for 836 yards (29.9 average). He led Division II with three kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Dulin ended his college career as the Pioneers' all-time leader in receptions (189), receiving yards (3,188) and all-purpose yards (5,455) and ranked second in program history in receiving touchdowns (28).

"The process has been an enjoyable one so far," Dulin said. "Not everyone gets this opportunity and I'm just enjoying every moment as it goes by. I've enjoyed some of the relationships I've built along the way, through the trainers I had and some of the guys I was training with who are on that same journey as me.

"Right now, I'm just focusing on staying in shape and bettering myself on the field. I'm kind of back and forth between Canton and Columbus, just continuing to train and finish up my degree."

Others from the area hoping to catch on with an NFL team include Reynoldsburg graduate Mykel Traylor-Bennett, Pickerington Central graduates Marcus Milton and Andrew Meyer and Groveport graduate Durrell Wood.

Meyer is a 6-0, 187-pound wide receiver who had 36 catches for 505 yards last fall for Ohio University.

Wood, a 6-3, 294-pound guard, is another former Bobcat. He helped Ohio's offensive line allow just 19 sacks in 13 games last season.

Milton, a 6-0, 189-pound defensive back, started 10 games for Bowling Green last fall and was named third-team all-Mid-American Conference.

The 6-3, 230-pound Traylor-Bennett played 12 games for Akron last season and split time during his career with the Zips mostly between wide receiver and tight end, and even saw time as a wildcat quarterback. He missed all of the 2017 season with a knee injury before returning last fall and projects as a wide receiver in the NFL.

"I did a pro day up (at Akron) and it's been going well," Traylor-Bennett said. "It's very fun. It teaches you a lot. You've got to keep your faith and your focus, knowing everything is going to work out.

"I've been playing this game since I was 6 years old and fell in love with it before I knew money was a part of it. I had some bumps throughout my career, but it's a process and it grew me as a man and grew my faith stronger. It matured me on and off the field."

