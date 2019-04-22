Former longtime Groveport councilman and Gahanna Lincoln High School educator and boys track and field coach Ed Rarey died April 19.

He was 89.

A private service will be held by the family. Rarey is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne.

Rarey was employed by the Gahanna school district for 62 years, including as boys track coach from 1953-2013. He retired as head coach after guiding the Lions to 31 league, 26 district and 14 regional titles in addition to Division I state championships in 1979 and 2009.

Rarey also competed in football and track at Groveport before graduating in 1948 and in both sports at Otterbein before graduating in 1952.

“He knew things about you that you didn’t know yourself,” said Roger Whittaker, who is in his 31st season as Gahanna’s girls track coach. “He really taught me the value of building relationships with your athletes.”

The Rarey family was among the original settlers in Groveport in the early 1800s.

Rarey served six terms on Groveport City Council before resigning in 2017.

“He’s an icon in Groveport,” Mayor Lance Westcamp said. “You can’t drive through Groveport without thinking of the accomplishments of his time on the council.”

