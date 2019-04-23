Dublin Scioto High School girls lacrosse coach Sarah Zink stresses the importance of balanced scoring to her team, and senior midfielder Jessie Hartman has done her part by being a regular offensive contributor throughout her prep career.

Hartman has 121 career goals, including 27 this season. She scored 32 goals as a freshman, 32 as a sophomore and 30 as a junior.

The Irish are 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the OCC-Cardinal Division after a 14-13 win over Worthington Kilbourne on April 22.

Hartman, who was named second-team all-league last season, reached the 100-goal milestone in a 20-4 win over Hilliard Bradley on April 4.

"It's really exciting," Hartman said of reaching the milestone. "I owe it to my teammates for always setting me up well, and winning possession on the draws is definitely a key. Two of my teammates are pretty close, too, so that will be fun."

Senior midfielder Allie Vogel scored two goals against the Wolves, giving her 11 on the season and 100 for her career. Sophomore midfielder Ashleigh Rothe has a team-high 46 goals this season and 98 for her career.

Catherine Howard, a 2016 graduate, is the program's all-time leading goal scorer with 261.

Zink noted that Hartman didn't realize she was nearing the milestone.

"She's the type of kid who doesn't care about her stats," Zink said. "She did not know that she had (scored her 100th career goal). It wasn't until we started adding some stuff up because we're looking at creating a leaderboard for our program. Our program has seen success and we should have a leaderboard."

Hartman and sophomore attacker Avery Schwab each scored a season-high six goals in a 23-11 win over Pickerington Central on April 18. The Irish also had a season-high 14 assists against the Tigers.

Schwab, who also scored six in a 16-3 win over Hilliard Darby on April 9, had 36 goals through nine games.

"This team is something special and they support each other," Zink said. "You don't see that a lot. With this much talent that we have on the team, they play as one. We don't play as individuals and that's something hard to come by."

The Irish began the season 5-0 before losing to Loveland 15-11 in the Hannigan-Galipault Tournament on April 13 at Thomas Worthington. They rebounded later that day to beat Wooster 15-4 in the same event before losing to Thomas 17-7 on April 16.

Scioto's remaining schedule includes a game at Jerome on Tuesday, April 30. The Celtics are the defending OCC-Cardinal champions and were 4-0 in the league before playing Darby on April 23.

The Irish are aiming for their first back-to-back winning seasons and third winning season overall after finishing 12-4 a year ago. Prior to last season, their highest win total came in 2014, when they finished 9-8.

"We've turned it around," Hartman said. "We've been working really hard and our teammates mesh well together. It's like a family."

Boys tennis team defeats Jaguars

The boys tennis team lost to Gahanna 5-0 on April 22 and was 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the OCC-Cardinal before facing Jerome on April 23.

After 5-0 losses to Watterson on April 15 and Thomas on April 16, the Irish bounced back to defeat Bradley 3-2 on April 18.

Against the Jaguars, Dylan Mathess won 6-1, 6-2 at third singles, Joey Randazzio and Jonathan Steinke won 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at first doubles and Anutam Srinivasan and Visvam Srinivasan won 7-5, 6-3 at second doubles.

"I was pleased with how the team responded to the losses (to Watterson and Thomas) with a strong practice (April 17), then backed that up with possibly the best match of the season as a team from top to bottom," coach Sean Gilbert said.

Softball team looks to bounce back

The softball team looked to end a five-game losing streak and was 6-11 overall and 3-7 in the OCC-Cardinal before playing Kilbourne on April 24.

"(Last) week was rough on us," coach Brooke Ott said. "Our hot bats at the beginning of the season have been quiet, but I am confident that we will find them again this week after a short break for Easter and prom."

Through 16 games, Makayla Jauregui led the team in batting average (.468) and home runs (4), while Lauren Erickson was second with a .367 average.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Scioto baseball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, track & field and boys volleyball teams:

BASEBALL

*April 26 -- At Worthington Kilbourne

*April 29 -- At Thomas Worthington

*May 1 -- Home vs. Thomas

BOYS LACROSSE

*April 25 -- At Delaware

April 27 -- At Medina

April 30 -- Home vs. Pickerington Central

*May 1 -- Home vs. Jerome

GIRLS LACROSSE

*April 25 -- Home vs. Delaware

*April 30 -- At Jerome

SOFTBALL

*April 25 -- Home vs. Thomas. The Irish defeated the Cardinals 15-10 on April 10.

*April 29 -- At Hilliard Bradley. The Irish lost to the Jaguars 4-1 on April 11.

May 1 -- Home vs. West Jefferson

BOYS TENNIS

April 25 -- Home vs. Olentangy Liberty

April 26 -- Home vs. Westerville North

April 29 -- At Upper Arlington

TRACK & FIELD

April 27 -- Gary Smith Invitational at Thomas

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

*April 25 -- At Kilbourne. The Irish lost to the Wolves 25-14, 25-14, 25-23 on April 8.

*April 30 -- Home vs. Thomas. The Irish defeated the Cardinals 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 on April 9.

*League contest