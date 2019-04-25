Cari DeAngelis has resigned as Olentangy Liberty High School softball coach and Ty Kashmiry will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, according to a statement April 25 from Olentangy Local Schools.

DeAngelis was in her second season as the Patriots’ coach.

“We can confirm that Cari DeAngelis has resigned her position as the coach of the Olentangy Liberty High School girls softball team. Recently, Ms. DeAngelis was placed on leave due to a district investigation,” the statement read. “Mr. Ty Kashmiry is serving as interim coach through the remainder of the season. We thank him for his support and look forward to the girls ending the season with a strong finish.”

After beating Westerville South 6-0 on April 24, the Patriots were 14-6 overall and second in the OCC-Buckeye Division at 6-1.

In DeAngelis’ first season, the Patriots went 10-13 overall and 6-4 in the OCC-Buckeye.

DeAngelis also completed her sixth season as Olentangy Orange’s girls golf coach last fall. The Pioneers won Division I state championships in 2016 and ’17 and were state runners-up last fall.

In the district’s statement, there was no mention of DeAngelis’ status as the Pioneers’ girls golf coach.

