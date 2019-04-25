The prep career of one of the greatest all-around athletes to walk the halls at Olentangy Liberty High School is coming close to its end.

As he prepares to head off to Ohio State to play baseball and likely pursue a career path in engineering, senior Mitchell Okuley hasn't been coasting.

"I've been seeing the ball pretty well," said Okuley, a right fielder who also has seen time at catcher and pitcher for the Patriots. "Some games I've struggled but then I go in, work hard and the next couple games I'll do well. We've got a bunch of (hitting) machines in there, so I'll go in and hit for a half hour or so and get in all the work I can."

Although Okuley elected not to play basketball this past winter, he'll end up being a three-sport athlete for nearly his entire prep career. He's in his fourth season in the baseball program and also spent four years playing football and three in basketball.

With the football program, Okuley saw extensive time at quarterback beginning with his sophomore season and helped the Patriots reach three consecutive Division I state semifinals.

He also was one of the baseball team's top players last spring when Liberty won its first Division I state championship.

With Okuley hitting leadoff, the Patriots were 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the OCC-Buckeye Division before facing Westerville Central on April 24. They beat the Warhawks 9-7 on April 22.

Okuley was batting .423 with eight RBI, 15 runs scored and seven triples through 15 games. He also had pitched 7 2/3 innings, striking out nine with a 2.74 ERA.

"(Okuley has) been very good," coach Ty Brenning said. "He's a nice guy to have set the table for you in the leadoff spot. You've got to respect his ability to run, hit the ball to the gaps and at the same time he's a really good bunter.

"He's been a three-sport guy for so long, and to do what we did last year and be an Ohio State commit -- and by the way he's a 4.0 student -- he's as good of a kid as they come."

The Patriots' lineup has been strong behind Okuley. Through 15 games, junior Brennan Rowe was hitting .500 with one home run and 10 RBI, senior Michael Atkinson was batting .361, senior Craig Lutwen was hitting .343 and senior Jack Metzger had 14 RBI.

Okuley, whose younger brother, Alex, is an eighth-grader who plays football, baseball and lacrosse, has attended Olentangy schools since kindergarten.

He believes the pieces are in place for another memorable postseason for the Patriots this spring.

"I was in class (one day recently) and I realized we only have about three or four weeks left of school and then we're going to be in the tournament," Okuley said. "I'm just trying to make the most of what's left, have fun with my friends and make another tournament run."

Chemistry strong for softball team

With much of the roster returning following a 10-13 finish, the softball team already has surpassed last year's win total.

The Patriots were 13-5 overall and 5-1 in the OCC-Buckeye after beating Orange 10-0 on April 22 and before facing Watkins Memorial on April 23 and Westerville South on April 24.

"Our team chemistry has a major role in this," said senior catcher Arica Flaugher, who has committed to Ashland. "We all know how to play together and we can switch positions and know what our strengths and weaknesses are. It starts with us cheering in the dugout and really communicating to get people fired up."

The Patriots struggled in an 11-1 five-inning loss to Westerville Central on April 17 as they were no-hit and committed four errors, but they bounced back with a 3-2 win over Olentangy the next day.

Kaitlyn Leary was the winning pitcher in a 6-3 victory over Westerville North on April 15 and Katelyn Wilhelm was the winner against Olentangy.

Wilhelm struck out 19 in a 6-1 win over Orange on April 10 and then threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over South on April 11.

"We all feed off each other," said Leary, who plays third base when she's not pitching. "Me and Wilhelm, we always try to take it one batter at a time and we know we have our defense behind us. We trust the people with the bats in their hands, too."

The Patriots get another shot at Central on Monday, April 29, at home. The Warhawks were 18-1 overall and 6-0 in the OCC-Buckeye after beating North 7-2 on April 22.

"These girls are working really hard," coach Cari DeAngelis said. "Skill-wise, fundamentally, I feel like we're sound. They've been making it happen when we need it."

Track teams win titles at home event

The boys and girls track and field teams both finished first April 19 in the seven-team Freedom Relays.

The boys scored 63 points to edge Hilliard Davidson (57) for the title, and the girls scored 76 points while Davidson (57) also was runner-up.

Winning titles for the girls were the 400-meter relay of Nicole Tonetti, Sienna Sakich, Sydney Reed and Jessica Barna (53.45 seconds), the sprint medley of Tonetti, Sakich, Reed and Divya Patel (2:03.05), Mollie Kunar in the shot put (38 feet, 5 inches), Sophie Culver in the high jump (4-8), Tonetti in the long jump (15-8) and Reagan Smollen, Sydney Petz, Ellie White and Emily Williams in the 400 shuttle hurdles (1:10.35).

For the boys, the sprint medley of Gavin Smith, Ubby Suligavi, Matthew Onate and Tasker Brown was first (1:44.75). Finishing second were Smith in the long jump (20-4), the 400 hurdles relay of Jake Sincek, Alex Adams, Anirudh Rao Banda and Mitchell Reitz (1:08.06) and the distance medley of Ben Schwieger, Camden Wegner, Jacob Zody and Jack Humenay (11:59.99).

Athletes announce college decisions

During the April signing period, 17 Liberty athletes announced their college commitments.

In men's basketball, Ben Roderick will play for Ohio University, Mitchell Kershner will compete for Rochester and Nick Nakasian will play for Carnegie Mellon. Kiera McCloskey will play women's basketball for Hanover.

Jamie Hessing will play football for Ohio Dominican, Luke Bendick will compete in men's track and field for Ohio State, Tasker Brown will compete in men's track at Pfeiffer and Nikole Kirkham will compete in women's track at Muskingum.

In baseball, Jack Metzger will compete for Dartmouth and Justin Nelson will play for Wittenberg.

Haley Eckert will play field hockey at Wittenberg and Sienna Sakich will play field hockey at Ohio.

Committing to Ohio Northern were Riley Cartwright (women's soccer), Isabelle Orofino (women's golf) and Josh Steyer (men's golf).

Alex Wisler will compete in men's swimming and diving for Findlay and James Howenstine will compete in men's lacrosse for Capital.

