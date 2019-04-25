The Upper Arlington High School baseball team has six coaches on staff, but head coach Sam Clark knows exactly who his seventh would be.

"Off the field and on the field, he just defines what a leader is," Clark said of senior first baseman Tommy Dilz. "He gets here early. He's the last kid to stay around and pick up bats at the end. If anybody steps out of line or isn't hustling, Tommy is the first guy to say something even before a coach can get to him."

Dilz, a Bellarmine University recruit, is wrapping up a prep career that has seen him start each of his four seasons. He is in his third season starting at his natural position of first base after serving as a designated hitter as a freshman.

His .317 batting average with 13 hits and 13 RBI through 12 games placed Dilz in the middle of an balanced offensive effort that helped UA to records of 9-4 overall and 7-0 in the OCC-Central Division before playing Marysville on April 24.

Through 12 games, Dilz was fifth on the team in average behind Matthew Green's .476, and he was second on the team in RBI behind Sammy Sass' 16.

Ten Bears had 10 or more RBI through 12 games and seven were batting .303 or better.

"I've been hitting the ball hard but at some guys sometimes. So far, I can't complain about my season," said Dilz, who batted .364 with 32 hits as a junior and .306 with 26 hits two years ago. "I've been around varsity for four years and I even had guys looking to me as a leader when I was a sophomore. To carry that into my senior year and evolve into a veteran, it's a good feeling. You pick things up from coaches and your teammates that make you a better leader."

Clark, who played first base for UA from 2007-10, said Dilz's 6-foot-2 frame and ability to anticipate situations make him a natural for the position.

"He's about as good as they come defensively at first base," Clark said. "He adds huge value for us and contributes on the mound. He's big-time for us. He's always two steps ahead with his positioning, knowing what's up and where he needs to be."

Dilz can pitch but has seen limited time on the mound, striking out one and walking one in two innings and recording a save.

He also stood out as a linebacker for the football team each of the past two seasons, recording 62 tackles and an interception last year and 48 tackles as a junior.

UA outscored its opponents 75-13 in its first seven OCC-Central games and averaged 8.5 runs per game before April 24. The Bears won their first two games against defending league champion Hilliard Davidson, winning 12-10 on April 10 and 7-1 on April 12.

"We've played some good competition so far and that will set us up down the stretch," Dilz said. "Having played (Cincinnati) Moeller and Massillon Jackson, which are pretty good teams, let us see the kind of good pitching we're going to see come tournament time. We saw guys that threw harder and guys who had some pretty good offspeed pitches. It's taught us some aggression and discipline at the same time. That will be helpful."

Softball team in thick of league race

The softball team remained in a tie for first place in the OCC-Central to begin the week.

UA lost 10-9 at Marysville on April 17 but defeated Dublin Coffman 10-1 the next day, and the Bears, Monarchs and Shamrocks all were 5-1 in the league before April 24. UA was 11-6 overall before playing Davidson on April 24.

"We've been pretty balanced. We've been hitting well with a good offensive approach and we've been pitching well for the most part," coach Terry Streng said. "We have four or five girls hitting over .400 and Olivia Carlton and Kaylee Ballou each have four home runs. I figured we'd score some runs (this season). We've put in a lot of time improving our hitting."

According to Streng, Jackie Kasai was hitting approximately .500 entering the week. Maxine McCraw, who is UA's primary pitcher, was batting about .480 and Carlton, Ballou and Megan Harold also were batting over .400.

Streng said moving Kasai into the leadoff spot and Sabrina Good to second in the batting order has paid dividends.

"Jackie's on-base percentage is probably .600 or so. I wasn't sure if we could get a better leadoff hitter than (2018 graduate) Gigi Danes (last year), but Jackie has had a tremendous year," Streng said. "She hits well, she is a smart baserunner and she plays great defense. I also put Sabrina into the two-spot and she's been tearing it up. She's vocal, positive and a great leader. She makes a great difference and really helps the chemistry of the team."

UA opened last week with a 22-4, five-inning league win over Westland on April 15 at Fred Beekman Park. Carlton's three-run home run helped highlight a 13-run first inning and Becca Turner and Ballou each added a grand slam in the third and fourth inning, respectively.

UA's win over Coffman, in which the Bears scored nine runs in the first inning, came in its first game on its temporary home field at Tremont Elementary. Like all other spring teams, the softball team is playing its home games off-site because of construction at the high school.

Volleyball team tries to increase wins

The boys volleyball team tried to improve its record with four matches this week, and coach Chris Van Arsdale thought that was a distinct possibility given how much the Bears had seen in the first month of the season.

UA was 2-8 overall and 2-7 in the OCC-Ohio before playing Coffman on April 23.

"We're getting a whole lot better every single match at every single opportunity we have," Van Arsdale said. "Every situation we see in a match, being up some, being down some, we've learned things. We've gotten more used to things. I'm excited about what the guys are doing. It's unfortunate we haven't put a few more matches in the (win) column, but if we can get a couple of those, it will be huge for us."

UA lost two league matches last week, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 at home to Pickerington Central on April 16 and 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 at Pickerington North on April 18, to begin the second half of league play.

The Bears' wins entering the week came against New Albany, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20 on April 2, and Reynoldsburg, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 on April 10. New Albany won the rematch, 26-24, 25-17, 25-18 at UA on April 22.

Van Arsdale hoped the season debut of middle hitter/right-side hitter Phillippe Nguimbous, a first-year player who suffered a broken hand before the season, could provide a spark. His first match was against North.

"We have some experienced guys, but we're playing a lot of guys who are inexperienced," Van Arsdale said. "For what we're doing right now, I'm exceptionally pleased with the progress we are making."

Athletes announce college decisions

Two student-athletes anno-unced their college destinations April 17.

Lilly Carine will play women's golf at Queens University of Charlotte and Andrew Whetsell will play baseball at Marietta.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Upper Arlington baseball, crew, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, track & field and boys volleyball teams:

BASEBALL

*April 26 -- At Dublin Coffman

April 27 -- Springboro in Reid Rizzo Classic at Cincinnati La Salle

April 28 -- TBD in Reid Rizzo Classic

*April 29 -- At Dublin Coffman

April 30 -- At Olentangy Orange

*May 1 -- At Central Crossing. The Golden Bears defeated the Comets 11-8 on April 5 and 11-0 on April 8.

CREW

April 27 -- Dogwood Junior Championship at Melton Lake

BOYS LACROSSE

*April 25 -- At Gahanna

April 27 -- At Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier

May 1 -- Dublin Coffman at Wellington

GIRLS LACROSSE

*April 25 -- Gahanna at Tremont Elementary

April 27 -- Medina and Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy in Cleveland Heights Invitational

*April 30 -- At Dublin Coffman

SOFTBALL

*April 25 -- At Westland. The Golden Bears defeated the Cougars 22-4 on April 15.

April 26 -- At Watterson

*April 29 -- Marysville at Fred Beekman Park. The Golden Bears lost to the Monarchs 10-9 on April 17.

April 30 -- At Worthington Kilbourne

*May 1 -- At Dublin Coffman. The Golden Bears defeated the Shamrocks 10-1 on April 18.

BOYS TENNIS

April 29 -- At Wellington

May 1 -- At Olentangy Orange

TRACK & FIELD

April 26 -- Olentangy Invitational

April 29 -- At Dublin Jerome

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

*April 25 -- At Reynoldsburg. The Golden Bears defeated the Raiders 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 on April 10.

April 27 -- Home vs. Westerville North

*April 30 -- Home vs. Gahanna. The Golden Bears lost to the Lions 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 on April 9.

*League contest