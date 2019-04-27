Former Westerville Central High School football standout Benny Snell is ready for the next chapter of his playing career.

Snell, who decided to forgo his senior season at the University of Kentucky, was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft (No. 122 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers on April 27.

The 5-foot-10, 224-pound running back believes he’s a perfect fit for the Steelers.

“I felt in the bottom of my heart this is where I belong because of my style of running the ball,” he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m like a Marshawn Lynch and Adrian Peterson, just fighting for those extra yards. My style of running is Steelers football.”

Former Central coach John Magistro called it a proud moment for Snell’s family and the Warhawks program.

“What a great accomplishment,” said Magistro, who coached the Warhawks from 2009-17. “I’m really happy for him, especially when you know what time and effort he put into it. It just didn’t come easy for Benny. Benny had to go to work and he did it. When he gets in there, they’re going to love him. He’s got that ingredient that you can’t coach and I’m sure they’re going to pick up on it really quick.”

During a press conference after the selection, Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner said the team is excited about Snell’s skill set and positive attitude.

“It’s very evident when you sit down with this young man the passion he has for the game, how much he loves it, how much he likes being around it,” Faulkner said. “We were interested in finding somebody who had a passion and just loves football and that’s Benny Snell.

“As soon as you turn on his tape and watch how he plays the game, he mirrors that same amount of passion. He plays physical. He plays hard. He represents the Steeler brand as you watch him play.”

Snell left Kentucky as its all-time leader in rushing yards (3,873), total touchdowns (48), rushing touchdowns (48) and 100-yard rushing games (19).

As a senior at Central, he was named first-team all-state and district Offensive Player of the Year in Division I. He rushed for 1,826 yards and 26 touchdowns on 247 carries, capped by 241 yards and three scores in a 49-24 loss to Euclid in a second-round playoff game as the Warhawks finished 10-2.

As a junior, Snell rushed for 2,077 yards and 26 touchdowns on 295 carries. He was named first-team all-state and all-district and helped lead the Warhawks to the playoffs.

