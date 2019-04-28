Former Dublin Coffman High School football standout Gunnar Hoak announced April 27 that he is transferring from the University of Kentucky to play at Ohio State.

Hoak, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound quarterback, will graduate from Kentucky on May 5 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics. A redshirt junior, he will be eligible to play two seasons with the Buckeyes and will be a scholarship player.

Last fall as a backup, Hoak completed 13 of 26 passes for 167 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a 121.65 quarterback rating, as the Wildcats finished 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC-East Division. He was redshirted in 2016 and did not see any game action as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

“Ever since I was born at OSU hospital, some aspect of my life has always involved scarlet and gray,” Hoak said via Twitter. “I’ve heard my dad’s (Frank) football stories with coach (Earle) Bruce, I’ve seen my uncle (Fred Pagac) coach countless Buckeye games in the ’Shoe and watched my cousin (Fred Pagac Jr.) win a national championship. And while I have gained so much experience during my time in Lexington, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue a family legacy.”

A 2016 Coffman graduate, Hoak was 114-for-206 passing for 1,811 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior. As a junior, he completed 174 of 267 passes for 2,572 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Hoak participated in Kentucky’s spring game April 12, completing 23 of 30 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 11 yards on two carries.

Ohio State has limited experience at quarterback, as no one on the roster took a snap with the Buckeyes last fall. The expected leader on the depth chart is Justin Fields, a sophomore-to-be who transferred earlier this year from Georgia.

The Buckeyes’ starting quarterback last season, Dwayne Haskins, declared for the NFL draft and was selected by the Washington Redskins in the first round April 25.

