As a junior with the Northland High School football team, Mark Lee had seven interceptions to help land a scholarship to Eastern Michigan.

The senior defensive back was back to his old tricks in the Divisions I-III game of the Ohio North-South All-Star Classic on April 27 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, picking off a pass with 1 minute, 26 seconds left to help the South team seal a 35-33 victory.

Lee, who also had a pass deflection in the first half, was named Defensive MVP for the South.

“It’s a big honor,” Lee said. “I was very proud of myself and the team for battling and coming back. I had a lot of fun spending time with the players and the coaches and getting a bond. It was an unbelievable opportunity to play in it.”

The South trailed 14-0 but got a pair of interceptions late in the first half to help tie the score at 14.

After the North went ahead 21-14, Walnut Ridge senior quarterback Isaiah Murphy threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Lima Senior’s Jaleel King to tie the score at 21 with 1:55 left in the first half.

Then in the third quarter, Clayton Northmont quarterback Miles Johnson connected with Pickerington North tight end Tyler Foster on a 5-yard touchdown pass to give the South a 28-21 lead.

That score came after the North failed to execute a fake punt on fourth-and-12 from its own 30.

The South made it 35-21 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Cincinnati Winton Woods wide receiver Raequan Prince, who finished with six catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns and was named his team’s Offensive MVP.

The North cut its deficit to 35-33 with 10 minutes remaining on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Berea-Midpark’s Trevor Bycznski to Massillon Washington’s Tre’Von Morgan, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

The North missed a 47-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Lee ended its final opportunity with his interception.

Murphy, who has committed to Notre Dame College in South Euclid, finished 4-for-12 passing for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Olentangy Liberty’s Steve Hale served as head coach of the South team.

Other players from central Ohio included Northland’s John Branham Jr. (RB), Walnut Ridge’s Jalen Bradley (OL), Pickerington North’s Sam Glover (OL), Grove City’s Kingston McKinstry (DB), Liberty’s Brady Kuhn (OL) and Chase Miley (WR), Upper Arlington’s Jackson Ness (DL) and Jud Utgard (OL) and New Albany’s Michael O’Shaughnessy (K/P).

In the Divisions IV-VII all-star game, the North beat the South 27-25.

