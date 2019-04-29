The work that senior LaCarr Trent of the Gahanna Lincoln High School boys track and field team has put in to become one of the state's top sprinters goes far beyond proper stretching and conditioning.

Trent knows the 100 meters so well that he and coach Shawn Johnston often can pinpoint the exact moment in the race where things either worked out well or took a turn for the worse.

"He's very cerebral," Johnston said. "His attention to detail is probably what sets him apart. Each year the conversations become how he knows exactly which step and at what point he didn't get certain things.

"Nobody sees it, nobody notices it, but (at a meet earlier this season), it was a windy day and I can say steps two through six, and he'll know immediately that (he) didn't get maximum extension on those. He's methodical with it, which is why he's been so consistent. There's nobody in the state that's been as consistent as him."

Trent has reached the podium at the Division I state meet six times, beginning when he was a freshman on the seventh-place 800 relay (1 minute, 27.78 seconds).

As a sophomore, he was state runner-up in the 100 (10.73) behind Canal Winchester's Lonzell Feagin (10.68), ran on the state runner-up 400 relay (41.73) and ran on the 800 relay that had the fastest preliminary time but was disqualified in the final.

Then last spring at state, Trent ran 10.75 to again finish second in the 100, behind Springfield's Quincy Scott (10.66), and was on the 800 (1:25.99) and 400 (41.79) relays that won titles. He also made the final in the 200, but finished ninth (22.87) while battling a hamstring issue.

"(Johnston will) text me things I need to look at," Trent said. "I'll always go back and look at my own races and stuff like that. One of my teammates has a dad who takes videos, so I just look at what I can do better. Your start is more important in the 60 because it's a shorter race. With the 100, it's more about your finish. You can have a bad start, but if you're fast, you can catch everybody. You've got to maintain that speed the whole way. If you have a good start combined with a good finish, you'll have a good time. It really is the finish that I need to work on because obviously in all my 100 meters I decelerate and I don't mean to, but it's something I've got work on."

At the Gahanna Relays on April 17, Trent officially ran a 10.6 in the 100, but his actual time was 10.594, according to Johnston. It was an encouraging moment for Trent, a University of Cincinnati commit who had some minor issues with his left hamstring the past few weeks.

Trent won the 60 (6.79) and placed second in the 200 (21.61) at the Division I state indoor meet March 2 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, but tweaked his hamstring at the New Balance Indoor Nationals on March 8 at The Armory in New York City.

Since that time, Trent has undergone acupuncture and massage treatments on his hamstring and entered May believing some of his best moments with the Lions were still to come.

His 10.6 in the 100 is the area's best time, and he also has run 51.38 in the 400, although he's likely to again compete in the 100 and 200 individually in the postseason as well as on two relays.

In last week's area honor roll, Gahanna had the sixth-best time in the 400 relay (43.49), the seventh-best time in the 800 relay (1:30.83) and the eighth-best time in the 1,600 relay (3:27.73).

Trent, who played football for the Lions and had a scholarship offer from Walsh as a 5-foot-10, 165-pound defensive back, has two younger sisters on the girls track team in freshmen twins Mkya and Mkaia.

His older sister, Tia, ran track for Indiana and participated in the 2004 Olympic Trials, while his older brother, Gary, played 12 seasons in the NBA.

Trent has aspirations beyond high school after choosing Cincinnati from a list of offers that included Big Ten Indoor champion Nebraska.

"Cincinnati was like home and I already have family down there," he said. "I was talking (to a future Cincinnati teammate) and we were talking about how in the (400 relay) we could be All-American next year."

Tennis team again wins OCC title

With a 4-1 victory over Pickerington Central on April 23, the boys tennis team earned at least a share of its fourth consecutive OCC-Ohio Division championship.

The Lions were 11-2 overall before facing Olentangy on April 30 and Granville on May 1 and finished 5-0 in the league after going 4-1 last season to share the league title with Central and Pickerington North. Gahanna has won 21 of its last 22 league matches.

Against Central, Kyle Fout won at first singles, Aoi Higuchi won at second singles, Shaun Ugbana won at third singles and Thomas Giles and Nick Wunderlin won at second doubles.

Fout, whose match against the Tigers was just his third of the season, is the Lions' only returnee from last season.

"We had some guys step up and it was good to get (Fout) back, but we're pleasantly surprised," coach Chris Schwinnen said. "Obviously, we just wrapped up the OCC title with a win over Pickerington Central, so we're really happy with the way the guys have stepped up and performed."

On April 27, the Lions scored 20 points to win the Elida Doubles Invitational, placing first in all four divisions, according to Schwinnen.

Other key players have included Pierre Christiaen, Jacob McFall and Zach Wunderlin.

The Lions have two regular-season matches remaining before competing in a Division I sectional May 9 and 11.

"We (are in the midst of) what I think is the harder part of our schedule," Schwinnen said. "It's been a lot of fun."

Lions teams battling for league titles

The baseball, softball and boys volleyball teams all entered the week in the hunt for league championships.

The boys volleyball team was 16-2 overall and 11-0 in the OCC-Ohio before facing Upper Arlington on April 30. Dublin Coffman was second in the league at 8-2 before facing Reynoldsburg on April 30.

The Lions were ranked sixth in last week's Division I state poll and third in the East Region rankings behind Hilliard Darby and Mount Vernon and had won 15 matches in a row before facing the Golden Bears.

The baseball team was 11-4 overall and 6-3 in the OCC-Ohio before facing Pickerington Central on April 29 and 30 and Reynoldsburg on May 1. Lancaster was 6-2 in the league before playing Reynoldsburg on April 29 and 30 and Grove City on May 1 and Pickerington North was 5-3 in the league before playing Grove City on April 29 and Central on May 1.

The softball team was 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the OCC-Ohio before playing Lancaster on April 29, Grove City on April 30 and Central on May 1. Lancaster was 6-1 in the league before facing the Lions on April 29 and Reynoldsburg on May 1.

There are 15 league games in baseball and 10 in softball.

The softball team received the ninth seed for the Division I district tournament and will open the postseason Monday, May 6, at home against 43rd-seeded Mifflin. The winner plays Wednesday, May 8, at seventh-seeded Watkins Memorial in the second round, with the victor advancing to a district semifinal May 13 against eighth-seeded Olentangy Liberty or 18th-seeded Newark.

Athletes announce college decisions

Seven student-athletes recently announced their college decisions.

In men's soccer, Tareeq Chambers will play for Frederick Community College and Nehemiah Jackson and Alex Drenski both will play for Urbana.

Adam Chandoul will play men's volleyball at Geneva, Arin Owens will play women's volleyball at Indiana Tech, Michael Hahn will compete in men's golf for Mount Vernon Nazarene and Taylor Galbraith will play baseball for Clark State.

