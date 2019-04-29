Stephanie Jones has been named Worthington Kilbourne High School girls basketball coach, pending school board approval.

Jones coached McCord Middle School in Worthington for three seasons (2015-18) after coaching Columbus School for Girls for two seasons (2009-11) and Whitehall for four seasons (2011-15).

She replaces Jim Strode, who resigned earlier this month after accepting a sports administration position in the college of business at Ohio University. In six seasons with the Wolves, Strode compiled a 69-70 record, including a 10-13 mark last season.

“I’m excited because the team is in good position to put some strong seasons together and I coached this year’s freshmen and sophomores at McCord,” said Jones, who teaches at Weaver Middle School in Hilliard. “Coach Strode has them in a great spot right now and although I have big shoes to fill, I’m going to hit the ground running and pick up where he left off.”

Jones guided CSG to its first Division III district final appearance in 2011.

“We’re excited to have Stephanie take over the program,” athletics director Jeff Todd said. “Some of the families already know her from her time coaching at McCord. We think she’s going to be a great fit for us moving forward and following up on what coach Strode did with the program.”

