There are games to be played and titles to be won, but the sports staff at ThisWeek Community News is ready to reveal the spring finalists for the ThisWeek Sports Awards.

The announcement will be made at noon Tuesday, May 7, via Facebook Live. Please go to www.facebook.com/ThisWeekSportsColumbus.

The honorees also will be listed in the May 9 and May 12 print editions.

The banquet is May 22 at Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Road, Columbus, and is sponsored by Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine, Everdry Waterproofing of Columbus and Raising Cane’s.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine has been a sponsor for all four banquets.

“The Sports Medicine team at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is proud to again support the ThisWeek Sports Awards event and recognize area coaches and student-athletes in winter and spring sports,” said Lisa Kluchurosky, service line administrator at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine. “The entire focus of our team is on treating injuries in student-athletes and providing services to help them prevent injury.

“That’s why it’s so gratifying to partner with ThisWeek to honor these outstanding central Ohio young people who represent the thousands of student-athletes we care for who work so hard to excel in their respective sports.”

Raising Cane’s is a first-time sponsor.

“Becoming a sponsor of the spring 2019 ThisWeek Sports Awards was a natural fit for Raising Cane’s,” said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s franchisee RCO Limited. “Since arriving in the central Ohio market in 2004 with our first location near the Ohio State campus, we have grown to 16 local community restaurants and continuing to grow. Each one has supported the community by hosting countless fundraisers for youth and school leagues and teams. And they’ve also become favorite gathering places for friends and families before, during and after games, matches and other scholastic activities. We’re proud to be part of each of the central Ohio communities we serve and thrilled to be an official partner of the ThisWeek Sports Awards.”

Everdry Waterproofing is a sponsor for the second time.

At the banquet, ThisWeek will announce the Super 12 plus 18 honorable-mention players for boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling. Captains of those three teams also will be announced.

The top five athletes in boys swimming and diving, girls swimming and diving, boys bowling, girls bowling, gymnastics, hockey, baseball, softball, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball will be recognized, with the Athlete of the Year being named for each sport. A Coach of the Year for each sport also will be honored.

Winter sports finalists, who were announced April 12, already should have received their invitations. Those for spring finalists should arrive soon after the Facebook Live announcement. If you haven’t received your invitation, please contact managing editor Lee Cochran at lcochran@thisweeknews.com.

