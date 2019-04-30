I’m in a little watering hole about a 5-iron away from the front door of the new Boston Garden the other night and somebody asks me where I’m from, and I say Columbus, and he says, “Columbus, where?”

I say, “Columbus, Ohio, which not only has more people than Cleveland and Cincinnati combined, it has more than nearly triple the population of all the other 18 Columbuses in the United States. Combined.”

No. I didn’t say that. I said, “Georgia. Big hockey town.”

Many of the 2 million corn farmers who live in central Ohio — including the 887,000 agrarians within the 218 square miles of Columbus city limits — are surprised that we still have a perception problem. Among the most nagging is sports-related: Columbus is composed of Ohio Stadium plus tailgates.

There was a time when there was a kernel of truth to this. No more.

“We’re on parallel paths — Ohio State and the city and its sports teams,” said Jim Smith, the president and CEO of the OSU Alumni Association.

(The term “parallel paths” is banned to anyone other than Jim Smith, by the way. Ask a Crew fan).

Smith is a former Crew general manager. He went on to work for Arthur Blank in Atlanta, where he was a Falcons executive and helped get a stadium built. He returned home to serve his alma mater — and was instrumental in the maneuvering that helped Save the Crew last year.

“There was a solid, stable, successful franchise called Ohio State, but it arguably was a detriment to the city’s potential,” Smith said. “There was a time when it overpowered the city’s potential. Now, the city is emerging and matching Ohio State’s dominance. The (pro) sports teams are gathering energy. You see it with the Blue Jackets’ success this year and you saw it with the (Save the Crew) movement last year. All of them are now components to Columbus’ vibrancy.”

Dr. Pete Edwards, the cover-story subject of an upcoming issue of OSU’s alumni magazine, is an old friend of Smith’s. Dr. Pete’s family threw in with the Haslams to buy the Crew and rescue Major League Soccer from the height of its stupidity. Which is saying something.

Dr. Pete said the Blue Jackets — who swept the mighty, 62-victory Tampa Bay Lightning from the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs — are a bigger deal right now than OSU-Michigan. Blasphemy!

“Oh, they are, aren’t they?” Dr. Pete said. “I mean, the Michigan game is a week and the Blue Jackets have pushed into the second round and they’re still gathering steam.

“Look, I’m a guy who’s lived here my whole life and took three degrees from Ohio State. At the end of the day, Ohio State is a very, very good corporate citizen. We’re all on the same team, trying to make the city better and trying to make each other better.”

Dr. Pete has been working with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith on a number of initiatives to form stronger bonds between the Crew and the great state university. The Jackets — whose president and alternate governor, Mike Priest, is an OSU alumnus — often work with the Buckeyes. Nationwide Arena and Value City Arena are managed under the same corporate umbrella.

On April 13, more than 61,000 fans watched the dadgum spring game at Ohio Stadium. That is Columbus.

On March 2, there were 18,000-plus at a Jackets-Oilers game, nearly 18,000 at a Crew-Red Bulls game, 9,000-plus at Ohio State men’s and women’s hockey games and another 60,000-plus were drawn to Downtown venues to compete in and/or watch Arnold Classic events. On a Saturday in winter. That, too, is Columbus.

“People used to say we were punching above our weight, but now we’re in a whole different weight class,” said Linda Logan, who runs the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. “We used to have to call people. Now, people call us.”

It’s harvest time.

