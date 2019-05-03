Jay DiMasso, who was instrumental in the success of the Grove City High School wrestling program for 20 years, has stepped down as coach to spend more time with family.

DiMasso joined the Greyhounds as an assistant coach in the 1999-2000 season before becoming head coach prior to the 2007-08 season.

“Taking some time off sounds exciting,” he said. “There is time consumption in coaching wrestling in the winter. I’m looking forward to a little time off. … I have twin boys who are going to be 2 in July and my bigger goal is to get them involved in wrestling. That’s more of a three-year out plan. I’m preparing for the future.”

DiMasso had eight wrestlers qualify for the Division I state tournament during his time as head coach. Hunter Barker was DiMasso’s last state qualifier, going 0-2 at 152 pounds in 2018.

Barker and Justin Swavely each reached 100 career wins this past season.

DiMasso said the future looks bright for the program.

“We’re only losing three seniors, so we’re going to reload pretty well,” he said. “Our numbers are good. The program is in good shape. We have some talented kids. We’ve pumped up the youth program and done some good things. Our offseason training is showing dividends.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank