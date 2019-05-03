Olentangy Liberty High School senior wrestler Carson Kharchla has been named the 2019 Ohio and Midwest Region winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award (DSHSEA), the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced May 2.

The DSHSEA recognizes and celebrates the nation’s most outstanding high school senior wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.

This past season, Kharchla was ranked No. 1 in the nation in his weight class by InterMat and won his second consecutive Division I state championship at 170 pounds, defeating Shaker Heights’ Najee Lockett 7-1 in the final. He went 31-0 on the season to finish his prep career with a 101-4 record.

An Ohio State commit, Kharchla went 38-2 as a junior, beating Medina’s Brady Chrisman 12-3 in the state final.

The DSHSEA’s Midwest Region is comprised of llinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

