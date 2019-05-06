Darrin Green has stepped down as Whitehall-Yearling High School girls basketball coach after two seasons, according to athletics director Bill Hughett.

After going 1-22 in Green’s first season, the Rams went 14-10 this past season and won a Division II district tournament game 52-12 over Columbus East.

“He completely turned (the program) around,” Hughett said. “Darrin came along and went 14-10 this past season and won the first (district tournament) game and hosted a first-round (tournament) game. He completely turned it around and most of those girls are all juniors coming back for their senior year, so we were really looking forward to next year. Losing him is definitely a loss.”

Green also is the boys track and field coach at Centennial.

