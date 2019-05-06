As the Hartley High School softball team was preparing for its first scrimmage in March, senior Lauren Barclay was asked by coach April Wooten how she was feeling about returning to the field.

The question held a deeper meaning than she ever could have imagined because of what had occurred just a few months prior.

Barclay was born with hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain, and had a shunt placed in her brain soon after she was born, but the shunt was no longer functioning.

After suffering from headaches for a couple of weeks, Barclay underwent emergency surgery in November to drain fluid and spent nearly a week in the hospital.

"I told coach (Wooten) I was kind of scared before our first scrimmage," Barclay said. "When you have something being taken away from you, nothing else matters. I didn't think I'd even get the opportunity to play again."

Barclay, a Pickerington resident who began attending Hartley as a freshman, was medically cleared to play softball just before the Hawks' first scrimmage.

Earlier in the school year, she put together a video for one of her classes that she called "The Comeback," which documented a journey that began in October 2018 when she began experiencing headaches on a regular basis.

Barclay, a catcher who had been a key player for the Hawks since her sophomore season, had made a decision Nov. 6 to commit to play for Muskingum University, a Division III program.

By Nov. 11, however, her headaches had gotten so bad that she went to the hospital.

"I was born with a neurological disorder and had a shunt put in my brain, but it had stopped working," Barclay said. "I'd been having headaches for about two weeks, but thought it was stress. The day of my surgery, I woke up in excruciating pain and I was in surgery for about six hours."

According to her mother, Christine, the doctors said Lauren's brain had completely filled with fluid, which was causing the headaches.

"They talked to us about a new surgical procedure in which they'd go down to the bottom of her brain," Christine Barclay said. "They opened her up and took out the shunt that was malfunctioning. They went to the bottom of her brain and made a hole and cauterized it so that the fluid flows through her body and was gone from her brain. There's a very low percentage of people who are eligible to do this surgery.

"There was literally a tube coming out of her head and they said they could (sedate) her to take it out, but she said she wanted it out (immediately). She's a pretty tough kid."

Upon being released from the hospital, Barclay was instructed by her doctors to not participate in physical activities until January.

Despite her late return to the field, she has started nearly every game this spring and had given up just three stolen bases through 17 games.

Barclay and the 35th-seeded Hawks were 6-17 before playing at 23rd-seeded Hilliard Davidson in a first-round Division I district tournament game May 6. The winner played at 20th-seeded Hilliard Darby in the second round May 8, with the winner of that game likely facing top-seeded Westerville Central in a district semifinal Monday, May 13, at a site to be determined. The district final will be played May 17 or 18 at Pickerington Central.

"Her fight and determination to come back and make a difference in her senior year is nothing short of remarkable," Wooten said.

Barclay plans to study criminal justice at Muskingum, with the plan to someday join a police force because she's "always had the ambition to help somebody."

Watching her persevere has been inspiring to her mother.

"Ever since I can remember, she's always said she wants to be a police officer," Christine Barclay said. "We were worried about it with her having the shunt in her brain, but now that it's been taken out she doesn't have to worry about it.

"She's overcome a tremendous amount. It's amazing to have your daughter be your hero, because she's amazing. For a senior, 18 years old, to have her head shaved, she's been through a lot. She has taken it all in stride."

Lacrosse squad starts to hit stride

The girls lacrosse team is seeded sixth in the Division II, Region 7 tournament and will open May 16 at home against 11th-seeded Olentangy Berlin.

The Hawks were 9-8 overall before facing Westerville Central on May 6 and Delaware on May 8. They beat Watterson 19-15 on May 2 to finish 4-3 in the Central Independent League and 3-1 in the CCL.

"It's been exciting to watch this team progress at a much faster pace in the second half of the season," coach Molly Gilbert said. "We're playing a solid game right now and clicking at the perfect time as we head into the tournament. We'll continue to work on our possession game and committing less fouls."

Senior midfielder Sienna Caridi, sophomore midfielder Sydney Onega and sophomore goalkeeper Sidney Sheridan have led the way, according to Gilbert.

Through 15 games, Onega had 72 goals, 17 assists and nine caused turnovers and had won 104 draw controls and Sheridan had 179 saves and a .520 save percentage. Sophomore midfielder Annie Reis and sophomore attacker Bryn Power had 19 and 14 goals, respectively.

"Sydney Onega is a standout (and a) versatile player," Gilbert said. "Our sophomore goalie, Sidney Sheridan, has done an outstanding job between the pipes. Senior captain and midfielder Sienna Caridi has done a phenomenal job of being the backbone of this team. She consistently has a solid presence in all aspects of the game, especially in the defense and midfield."

CCL title comes down to wire in baseball

The baseball team was locked in a battle with DeSales and Watterson for the CCL championship heading into the final week of league play.

The Hawks were 17-2 overall and 5-1 in the league before facing the Stallions on May 6 and the Eagles on May 8.

DeSales was 5-1 before playing Hartley on May 6 and had a game to make up against St. Charles. The Eagles were 3-2 in the league before facing St. Charles on May 6 and the Hawks on May 8 and had a game to make up against Ready.

Hartley helped its title hopes by beating Watterson 5-3 on April 30 and St. Charles 12-6 on May 1. Jacob Culbertson pitched 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win against Watterson and Kylan Kortokrax pitched 5 1/3 innings to earn the win against St. Charles.

Hartley is the No. 1 seed in the Division II district tournament and will open the postseason May 16 at home against 10th-seeded Bexley or 15th-seeded Eastmoor Academy in a second-round game.

Tennis team set to begin postseason

Members of the boys tennis team will compete in a Division II sectional Thursday, May 9, and Saturday, May 11, at Columbus School for Girls.

In singles, Ryan Heuser will play Columbus South's David Hougland or Caledonia River Valley's Carson Bollinger in the first round, John Hooker will face West Jefferson's Justin Hooker in the first round and Andrew Croswell will play Village Academy's Jaya Parail in a feed-in match.

Nick Chovan and Morgan Safford are comprising one doubles team and Dominic Rees and Nick Stassen are comprising the other.

Track teams prep for postseason

The track and field teams competed in the CCL meet May 6 and 8 at CSG.

Both teams will compete in the Division II district meet that begins Tuesday, May 14, and concludes May 18 at Westerville North.

