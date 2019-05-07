Pending school board approval, Jim Kloepfer will be the next girls basketball coach at Westerville Central High School, according to athletics director Andy Ey.

Kloepfer replaces Jim Morgan, who stepped down after two seasons.

Kloepfer was the girls coach at Westerville North for 11 seasons before his contract wasn’t renewed for the 2014-15 season. He was 152-97 with three league titles and guided the Warriors to their only district championship in 2005.

He was league Coach of the Year three times, including his final two seasons, and was Division I district Coach of the Year in 2013.

Kloepfer is a guidance counselor at Central.

After going 1-22 in 2016-17, the Warhawks went 15-8 in Morgan’s first season and 10-14 this past season. Central went 9-11 in the OCC-Buckeye Division over the two seasons.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank