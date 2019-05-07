In the second of a two-part announcement, ThisWeek Community News has named the finalists for our Athlete of the Year awards for the eight spring sports to be honored at the ThisWeek Sports Awards banquet later this month.
Congratulations to all the athletes selected; your invitation should arrive in the next few days.
At the banquet, ThisWeek will announce the Super 12 boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling teams as well as 18 honorable-mention players for each of those sports. Captains of those three teams also will be announced.
The top five athletes in boys swimming and diving, girls swimming and diving, boys bowling, girls bowling, gymnastics, hockey, baseball, softball, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball also will be recognized, with the Athlete of the Year being named for each of those sports.
In addition, ThisWeek will honor a Coach of the Year for each winter and spring sport.
All athletes and coaches must RSVP by May 15. The banquet will be held May 22 at Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Road, Columbus. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event, which is being sponsored by Nationwide Children's Hospital Sports Medicine, Everdry Waterproofing of Columbus and Raising Cane's, begins at 7 p.m.
Here are the spring sports finalists:
BASEBALL
Philip Cole, Hartley
Noah Laurent, Gahanna
Mitchell Okuley, Olentangy Liberty
Jack Sokol, New Albany
Joey Velazquez, DeSales
SOFTBALL
Cami Compson, Westerville Central
Tegan Cortelletti, Hilliard Darby
Emily Ruck, Westerville Central
Zoie Smith, Pickerington Central
Molly Troutman, Gahanna
BOYS LACROSSE
Peter Ackley, New Albany
Tommy Clayton, DeSales
Dominic Dean, Watterson
Nick Harris, Dublin Coffman
Evan James, Dublin Coffman
GIRLS LACROSSE
Molly Bursinger, Olentangy Liberty
Sophia Finotti, DeSales
Izzy Francati, Dublin Jerome
Emily Rezabek, New Albany
Ellena Schildmeyer, Upper Arlington
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Jake Franz, St. Charles
Jonah Gilbert, Hilliard Bradley
Mason Milan, Gahanna
Noah Platfoot, Hilliard Darby
Justin Sharfenaker, Briggs
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Jaeschel Acheampong, Olentangy Orange
Denzell Feagin, Pickerington Central
Korbin Martino, Canal Winchester
Evan Matthews, Pickerington Central
LaCarr Trent, Gahanna
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Grace Frye, Olentangy Orange
Madison Martinez, Gahanna
Makiya Montgomery, Beechcroft
Lindsay Stull, Hilliard Davidson
Jaydan Wood, Pickerington Central
BOYS TENNIS
Devin Boyer, New Albany
Robert Cash, New Albany
Alex Heiden, Olentangy Orange
Nathan Jose, New Albany
Reece Yakubov, St. Charles
