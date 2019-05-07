In the second of a two-part announcement, ThisWeek Community News has named the finalists for our Athlete of the Year awards for the eight spring sports to be honored at the ThisWeek Sports Awards banquet later this month.

Congratulations to all the athletes selected; your invitation should arrive in the next few days.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

At the banquet, ThisWeek will announce the Super 12 boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling teams as well as 18 honorable-mention players for each of those sports. Captains of those three teams also will be announced.

The top five athletes in boys swimming and diving, girls swimming and diving, boys bowling, girls bowling, gymnastics, hockey, baseball, softball, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball also will be recognized, with the Athlete of the Year being named for each of those sports.

In addition, ThisWeek will honor a Coach of the Year for each winter and spring sport.

All athletes and coaches must RSVP by May 15. The banquet will be held May 22 at Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Road, Columbus. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event, which is being sponsored by Nationwide Children's Hospital Sports Medicine, Everdry Waterproofing of Columbus and Raising Cane's, begins at 7 p.m.

Here are the spring sports finalists:

BASEBALL

Philip Cole, Hartley

Noah Laurent, Gahanna

Mitchell Okuley, Olentangy Liberty

Jack Sokol, New Albany

Joey Velazquez, DeSales

SOFTBALL

Cami Compson, Westerville Central

Tegan Cortelletti, Hilliard Darby

Emily Ruck, Westerville Central

Zoie Smith, Pickerington Central

Molly Troutman, Gahanna

BOYS LACROSSE

Peter Ackley, New Albany

Tommy Clayton, DeSales

Dominic Dean, Watterson

Nick Harris, Dublin Coffman

Evan James, Dublin Coffman

GIRLS LACROSSE

Molly Bursinger, Olentangy Liberty

Sophia Finotti, DeSales

Izzy Francati, Dublin Jerome

Emily Rezabek, New Albany

Ellena Schildmeyer, Upper Arlington

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Jake Franz, St. Charles

Jonah Gilbert, Hilliard Bradley

Mason Milan, Gahanna

Noah Platfoot, Hilliard Darby

Justin Sharfenaker, Briggs

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Jaeschel Acheampong, Olentangy Orange

Denzell Feagin, Pickerington Central

Korbin Martino, Canal Winchester

Evan Matthews, Pickerington Central

LaCarr Trent, Gahanna

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Grace Frye, Olentangy Orange

Madison Martinez, Gahanna

Makiya Montgomery, Beechcroft

Lindsay Stull, Hilliard Davidson

Jaydan Wood, Pickerington Central

BOYS TENNIS

Devin Boyer, New Albany

Robert Cash, New Albany

Alex Heiden, Olentangy Orange

Nathan Jose, New Albany

Reece Yakubov, St. Charles

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports