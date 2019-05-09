I’m earning a reputation for being a nag. Sometimes that’s a good thing.



Among other things, nagging helped get osprey platforms put up around Pleasant Hill Lake.



Now I’ve set my sights on convincing park officials to establish paddle-in campsites in the Mohican area.



Ever since I experienced the joys of campsites for canoeists and kayakers in Lake County, I’ve been pushing for similar accommodations at Charles Mill and Pleasant Hill lakes and the rivers feeding into them. Some folks at the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and Ashland County Park District have expressed interest.



For years, MWCD officials have been talking about establishing paddle-in campsites on the lakes, but nothing has come of it. I’d like to see that taken one step further. Black Fork of the Mohican River upstream of Charles Mill and Clear Fork upstream of Pleasant Hill are well suited for this purpose.



If logjams between U.S. 42 and Charles Mill Lake can be removed, there is plenty of publicly owned land along Black Fork for river access and a few spots on MWCD land suitable for camping. Likewise on Clear Fork, at least from the Newville Road Bridge to Pleasant Hill Lake. Clear Fork would not require logjam removal because that stretch is generally clear.



For those who don’t mind staying at public and private campgrounds, it’s possible to paddle Clear Fork from Bellville to Pleasant Hill Lake and camp at a private campground near Butler and, of course, at Pleasant Hill Lake Park. In fact, if you’re up to portaging Pleasant Hill Dam — a relatively easy carry — that trip could be extended with camping available at Mohican State Park and private campgrounds downstream.



However, there are those of us who paddle and camp to get away from that sort of thing. Paddle-in campsites would add to the allure of the Mohican area.



Mind you, I’m not asking for deluxe accommodations like Lake MetroParks offers. Their campsites include a fire ring, grill, split firewood and a tackle box full of items you might have forgotten — a lighter, tinder, bug dope, toilet tissue, etc. All I’m asking for are designated spots where paddlers can be confident they are not trespassing.



Lake MetroParks sites aren’t free — and shouldn’t be. Nor should any campsites that might be established here. Lake MetroParks charges $20 a night for out-of-county residents and $10 for Lake County residents. Campers must register in advance.



There’s no reason that couldn’t be done here. The powers that be should do it here — if for no other reason than to make me stop nagging.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.