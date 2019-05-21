Coach Anthony Beggrow couldn't be happier about the first foray into the postseason for the Olentangy Berlin High School boys and girls track and field teams.

The girls finished second and the boys were third in the Division II, district 1 meet that concluded May 18 at Westerville North. The Bears also advanced a large contingent to regional Thursday, May 23, and Saturday, May 25, at Lexington.

"Everyone did a great job for us," Beggrow said. "The kids are pretty pumped. We had almost 30 kids advancing, depending who we put in our relays. We expect to continue to do well and have some kids move on (to the state meet)."

The top four in each regional event advance to state May 31 and June 1 at Ohio State.

The girls team had no district champions, but used its depth to total 88 points to finish as runner-up to Buckeye Valley (147) as 13 teams scored. The Bears were one point better than third-place Hartley.

"I'm super-excited about the outcomes," Beggrow said. "We ran consistently and the depth helped us move forward and continue to compete."

Maggie Conrad was runner-up in the pole vault (9 feet) as the top four in each event advanced to regional. Cara Susey was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles (48.28 seconds) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.06).

Susey joined Sierra Cardi, Skylar Stevenson and Meghan Hill on the third-place 400 relay (51.48), and Meghan Boggess, Rebecca Koppelman, Olivia Neidhardt and Aneesah Ahmed were third in the 3,200 relay (10:07.69).

In the 1,600, Koppelman (5:31.92) and Neidhardt (5:33.24) were third and fourth, respectively, and Neidhardt placed third in the 800 (2:27.52). Boggess finished third in the 3,200 (11:58.0), as did Stevenson in the long jump (14-11 1/4).

Ethan Harsh won the 110 hurdles (16.01) and 300 hurdles (41.67) to lead the boys, who totaled 73.5 points to finish behind DeSales (117.5) and Heath (116.5) as 13 teams scored.

"It was smooth," Harsh said of his 110 hurdles win. "It was better than a lot of my races earlier in the season."

In the pole vault, Luke Walden was runner-up (14-0) and Ian Poehler was fourth (13-0). Corey Rinehart was second in the 1,600 (4:30.51).

"That was a (personal record), so I'm happy with that," Rinehart said. "It was hot, but that's something I'll have to get used to."

Liam McGreevey, Benant Bukari, Johnny Spinner and Izzy Foston were third in the 400 relay (44.99), and Rinehart joined Grant Schrieber, Pietro Pozzi and Jacob Reitz on the fourth-place 3,200 relay (8:30.22).

Boys volleyball team loses regional opener

The boys volleyball team lost its Division II East Region tournament opener to seventh-seeded Eastmoor Academy 25-23, 25-13, 25-27, 25-14 on May 18 at St. Charles.

The 10th-seeded Bears finished 3-19.

Baseball team falls to Panthers

The baseball team lost at fifth-seeded Licking Valley 2-0 on May 16 in the second round of the Division II district tournament.

The 11th-seeded Bears finished 15-13 overall and placed fourth (8-6) in the OCC-Cardinal Division behind champion Hilliard Darby (11-3).

Berlin won its postseason debut, defeating 18th-seeded and visiting Columbus South 10-0 in five innings May 14 in the first round.

Junior first baseman Jacob Lewis led the Bears in batting average (.412), RBI (19) and on-base percentage (.505) and scored 19 runs. Sophomore outfielder Jacob Moeller batted .381 with 17 RBI and had team highs in home runs (2), runs (28), doubles (9) and triples (2).

Junior third baseman Zach Martin batted .339 with 12 RBI, 24 runs and a team-leading eight stolen bases. Sophomore outfielder and pitcher Mitch Herbst batted .354 with 15 RBI and 11 runs and was 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 23 walks in 26 2/3 innings.

Junior pitcher Adam Wallace was 4-5 with a 2.46 ERA, 35 strikeouts and 17 walks in 62 2/3 innings, and junior pitcher Chris Nash was 4-4 with a 2.33 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 24 walks in 54 innings.

Girls lacrosse team falls to Hartley

The girls lacrosse team lost at sixth-seeded Hartley 19-12 on May 16 in the first round of the Division II, Region 7 tournament.

The 11th-seeded Bears finished 8-11 overall and placed fifth (3-4) in the OCC-Cardinal behind champion Dublin Jerome (7-0).

"We had a phenomenal season and we're expecting things to only go up from here," coach Megan Noone said. "We were so young an inexperienced with only one player (junior attacker/midfielder Andi Henry) who had played much varsity before."

Henry was second-team all-league along with sophomore defender Courtney Suchan. Junior attacker/defender Izzy Conrad was honorable mention all-league, and junior Bri Hibbits played in goal.

Boys lacrosse team collects two victories

The boys lacrosse team lost its first 14 games before defeating Hilliard Bradley 14-13 on May 2 in OCC-Cardinal play.

The Bears would pick up a second victory by defeating Granville 13-11 on May 10. They were the 15th seed for the Division II, Region 7 tournament and lost their opener at third-seeded Columbus Academy 20-7 on May 13 to finish 2-15 overall.

Berlin, which was coached by Dominique Alexander, went 1-6 in the OCC-Cardinal to finish seventh behind champion Jerome (7-0).

Junior midfielder/attacker Jack Nebraska and sophomore goalkeeper Sam Warner were second-team all-league. Freshman attacker/midfielder Gavin Angell was honorable mention all-league.

