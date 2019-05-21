Citing a desire to work closer to home, Josh DeVoll is stepping down as athletics director at Westerville South High School to accept the same role at Granville.

DeVoll said his final day at South will be June 24, and he’ll start at Granville on July 1.

His commute to Granville will be about five minutes.

“Once it came open, it just made a lot of sense for me and my family,” he said. “We have three young kids under 5, so it works out for my family and to be a part of a community that hopefully my kids will be going to school. It was attractive to us. It was a home run for me.”

DeVoll was at South for two years after replacing Buck Weaver, who is the athletics director at Olentangy Orange. Weaver was at South for four years.

“There were a lot of positive things that occurred at South while we were there,” DeVoll said. “We did some things well within each of our programs. Just like anywhere else, there are some ups and downs, but more positives than negatives. When I reflect back on my time and relationships with the coaches and student-athletes, it’s something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Before going to South, DeVoll was the athletics director at Buckeye Valley for one year and the athletics director at Linden-McKinley for two years.

He graduated from Newark in 2005 and Ohio State in 2009.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank