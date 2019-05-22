The top winter and spring athletes and coaches in the ThisWeek coverage area were announced during the ThisWeek Sports Awards banquet May 22 at Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center.

The event, sponsored by Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine, Everdry Waterproofing and Raising Cane’s, honored 160 athletes and 17 coaches and attracted a crowd of nearly 500. Visit ThisWeekSPORTS.com to see photos from the banquet.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Super 12 teams, including captains, were named in boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling, and Athletes of the Year were named in the other 14 sports. Coaches of the Year were named for all 17 sports.

The Super 12 boys basketball and girls basketball teams have been honored since 1994.

Ben Roderick, a 6-foot-5 senior forward from Olentangy Liberty, was named the Super 12 boys captain. Roderick was the Division I district Player of the Year and first-team all-state after averaging 27 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He is the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Jordan Horston from Africentric was the Super 12 girls captain. A 6-1 senior guard, she averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists as the Nubians went 28-0 and won their third state title in four seasons. She was the state’s Division III Player of the Year.

The first Super 12 wrestling team was named in 1999. This year’s captain is Carson Kharchla of Liberty. The senior went 31-0 and won his second consecutive state title at 170 pounds. He also was ranked No. 1 in the nation at his weight by InterMat.

The Athletes of the Year have been presented since the 2012-13 school year.

Briggs swept the bowling awards with junior Dakota Fink being named the top girls athlete and junior James Pappas earning the boys honor.

Fink, who was the state champion as a freshman, placed eighth at the Division I sectional before winning the district title. At state, she finished an area-best fourth. In the Central Ohio High School Bowling Conference, she had a 197 average.

Pappas led the COHSBC with a 230.9 average and improved at every stage of the postseason. He was 10th at sectional, fourth at district and tied for third at state.

Raegan Ernst of Dublin Jerome was named the top gymnast. Ernst was the district all-around champion and then at state was the only central Ohio athlete to reach the podium, placing fifth on floor exercise.

The top hockey player was Ryan Jenkins, a senior defenseman for Jerome. He had four goals and 21 assists and was a plus-73. The Celtics, who were state runners-up, allowed more than three goals in only three of 39 games.

In girls swimming and diving, Ellie Andrews, a sophomore from Dublin Coffman, was the top athlete. Andrews won the Division I state title in the 200-yard individual medley while also finishing second in the 100 breaststroke. She also was on the second-place 400 freestyle relay and the fourth-place 200 medley relay.

The boys swimming and diving honoree was Columbus Academy senior Jacob Eismann, who placed third in the 100 backstroke at the Division II state meet and competed on the second-place 200 free relay and the third-place 200 medley relay. He also set a district record in the 100 back.

For the third consecutive season, New Albany senior Robert Cash was named the top boys tennis player. A three-time Division I state qualifier and last year’s state champion in singles, Cash has been the Eagles’ top singles player since his freshman season.

In boys volleyball, the honoree was Hilliard Darby junior Noah Platfoot, who averaged 8.3 assists and 2.1 digs per set during the regular season. The three-year starter was first-team all-state and the regional Player of the Year last season.

In girls lacrosse, Emily Rezabek of New Albany was named the top athlete. The senior midfielder had 69 goals through 19 games.

Evan James, a senior attacker from Coffman, earned the honor in boys lacrosse. He had 46 goals and 29 assists during the regular season and was the OCC-Central Player of the Year.

Senior Madison Martinez of Gahanna was named the top athlete in girls track and field. A year after winning the state title in the 800 meters, she took the first step toward defending that title by finishing first at district.

Pickerington Central senior Evan Matthews earned the boys honor in track and field. He won OCC-Ohio titles in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and was third in the 100. He also won district titles in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Westerville Central junior Emily Ruck was named the top softball player. She was 19-0 with a 0.81 ERA and 199 strikeouts and had allowed just 37 hits through her first 103 innings. She also had a .415 batting average.

Jack Sokol, a junior from New Albany, was named the top baseball player. The top pitcher on the top seed in the Division I district tournament, Sokol went 6-0 during the regular season with a 1.22 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Coaches of the Year were Greg Nossaman (Liberty, boys basketball), Will McKinney (Africentric, girls basketball), Chance Van Gundy (Coffman, wrestling), Scott Morrison (Big Walnut, girls bowling), Julie Wells (Westerville Central, boys bowling), Kristen Willms (Jerome, gymnastics), Pat Murphy (Jerome, hockey), Brian Botzman (Columbus School for Girls, girls swimming and diving), Craig Yakscoe (Columbus Academy, boys swimming and diving), Marc Wurtzman (Columbus Academy, boys tennis), Mike Sage (Gahanna, boys volleyball), Joe Finotti (DeSales, girls lacrosse), Chris Sauter (Watterson, boys lacrosse), Roger Whittaker (Gahanna, girls track and field), Jason Roach (Pickerington Central, boys track and field), Brian Wamsley (Westerville Central, softball) and Dave Starling (New Albany, baseball).

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports