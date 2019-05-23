The DeSales High School boys lacrosse team is within two victories of defending its Division II state championship.

The second-seeded Stallions avenged a regular-season loss to Watterson by beating the top-seeded Eagles 10-6 in the Region 7 final May 23 at Westerville South.

DeSales improved to 14-6 and advanced to face Cincinnati Mariemont in a state semifinal May 29 at Centerville. Watterson, which had beaten the Stallions 11-10 in overtime April 25, finished 17-3.

“Our game plan was to come out and beat them up and go all out,” Stallions senior attacker/midfielder Grant Rodgers said. “It took everybody on the team to do it, and that’s what we did.”

DeSales led 5-1 at halftime and 6-2 after three quarters.

Rodgers and Kole Perrine each scored three goals and Kahleb Lang scored two for the Stallions while Luke Weithman helped DeSales earn a 10-7 advantage in faceoffs.

Dominic Dean and Henry Blevins each scored two goals for the Eagles.

“They really worked us over on the faceoffs and got a little bit of a lead,” Eagles coach Chris Sauter said. “We just weren’t able to bang the ball in transition.”

