Bill Spencer has been named girls basketball coach at Grove City Christian School.

He replaces Mindy Bankey, who stepped down after two seasons.

Spencer has coached in Columbus City Schools, most recently at Marion-Franklin after stints at Northland, Columbus South, Independence and Eastmoor. His overall record is 315-202, and he received the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association 300 wins award following this past season.

“We had some great candidates, but in talking with coach Spencer, we saw his passion for developing a program for now and into the future,” athletics director Matt Blandin said. “He has many years of experience and success at each of his coaching stops. He is interested in developing the whole student-athlete and committed to preparing them to be world changers after they graduate from Grove City Christian. That aspect made him rise to the top of our list.”

Under Bankey, the Eagles went 16-30 overall and 9-19 in the MSL-Cardinal Division. She will remain as track and field and cross country coach.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank