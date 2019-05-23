Few teams have hung as close to the Upper Arlington High School girls lacrosse team this season as Dublin Jerome did May 7, when the four-time defending Division I state champion Golden Bears edged the Celtics 11-10.

After UA defeated Jerome 11-4 in the Division I, Region 3 final May 23 at Dublin Scioto, the Bears pointed to improved draw control that took some suspense out of the rematch.

“We knew what we were up against this time. The draw is always a pivotal part of the game and if we can get that and score off of that, it’s a great start,” midfielder Ellena Schildmeyer said. “It’s always difficult and a little risky (seeing a team twice in one season) because that game was so close, but we had the film and knew what we had to do.”

Three goals each from Sophie Ballou and Camryn Callaghan led top-seeded UA, which improved to 18-2-2 and will play Cincinnati Sycamore in a state semifinal May 29 at Beavercreek. Schildmeyer added two goals and shared duties on the draw with Clara Gallapoo.

“We struggled on the draw with them the first time and that was such a key component (May 23),” Bears coach Wendy Pinta said. “We limited their looks to the cage much better.”

Izzy Francati had two goals to pace second-seeded Jerome, which finished 14-3-1.

“This game is all about possession and you fail to get the ball, it’s hard to get it back and have opportunities to score,” Celtics coach Kendall Gordon said. “We have continued to evolve with some new looks to prepare for tonight, but this didn’t go our way.”

New Albany 21, Olentangy 7

In the Division I, Region 1 final at Westerville Central, the top-seeded Eagles led 13-3 by halftime and routed the second-seeded Braves for the second time this season.

Emily Rezabek had five goals and two assists and Jillian Bingman, Blythe Ferguson and Alyssa Kneedler each added three goals for New Albany, which improved to 18-3, won its fourth consecutive regional championship and will play Massillon Jackson in a state semifinal May 29 at Wooster.

“We played exceptionally well. The offense passed the ball and we were able to sub quite a lot,” Eagles coach Dave Ferguson said. “It all started with the draw. (Chloe) Platte, Rezabek and (Erin) Carson all did a great job on the draw. We took good shots and defensively, we played great, too. I’m really, really pleased. Everybody is contributing, which is the most important thing to me.”

New Albany also defeated Olentangy 19-6 on April 16 in OCC-Buckeye Division play.

Kenzie Sklar had four goals and Maddie Garner added two for the Braves, who finished 15-6-1.

“We made our own mistakes. They are a very talented team that is going to capitalize on everything they should and that’s what they did,” Olentangy coach Amy McCormick said. “We’d make some big defensive stops and then turn the ball over. That can’t happen.”

