Two doubles teams from Columbus Academy and Wellington’s Trevor Ball remain alive in the Division II boys tennis state tournament entering the final day May 25 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Academy’s pairings of Jack Madison and Arie Tuckerman and Rhian Seneviratne and Suriya Sundaram both went 2-0 on May 24 without dropping a set.

Madison and Tuckerman defeated Geneva’s Isaac Palinkas and Nathan Palinkas 6-2, 6-3 and Lexington’s Benton Drake and Blake Webster 6-4, 6-3 and will face Cincinnati Country Day’s Ashutosh Annapantula and Sai Nalagatla in a semifinal.

Seneviratne and Sundaram will play Cincinnati Indian Hill’s Mack Ellis and Tejas Pisati in the other semifinal. They beat Dayton Miami Valley’s Amin Ahmed and Reece Quigley 6-0, 6-1 before defeating Youngstown Ursuline’s Gavin Blacksher and Josh Khavari 6-1, 6-1.

Ball will play Ursuline’s Greg Morgione in a singles semifinal. Ball won both of his matches May 24 by 6-1, 6-1 scores, against Warren JFK’s Armand Nannicola and Toledo Ottawa Hills’ Matthew McGee.

Academy’s Drew Haffer went 1-1 in singles, defeating Chagrin Falls’ Jackson Quinn 6-1, 7-6 before losing to Camden Preble Shawnee’s Pierce Elliott 6-1, 7-5.

Division I

New Albany’s Devin Boyer and Nathan Jose are halfway to defending their Division I doubles championship, as they beat North Canton Hoover’s Matt Warburton and Jacob Wood 6-2, 6-1 before edging Hunting Valley University School’s Charlie Joranko and Ben Martin 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Boyer and Jose will play Mason’s Anish Gangavaram and Vignesh Gogineni in a semifinal.

Among the area’s other Division I doubles teams, Olentangy Orange’s Alex Heiden and Soham Pradhan went 1-1. They defeated Warren Harding’s Alexander Payiavlas and Anthony Payiavlas 6-2, 6-3 before losing to Cincinnati Sycamore’s Matt Bolger and Samuel Marcus 7-5, 6-3.

Olentangy Liberty’s Marcelo Aguilar and Vishnu Bodavula lost to Findlay’s Max Hosey and Drew Swisher 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round, and Olentangy’s Omar Khayat and Sam Routzahn lost to Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s Ben Cors and Caleb Miller 6-2, 6-2.

Three of the area’s four competitors in Division I singles lost in the first round.

St. Charles’ Reece Yakubov defeated Solon’s Aaron Lee 6-0, 6-1 and lost to Springboro’s Sainadan Dore 6-3, 6-3.

Dublin Jerome’s Anish Patel lost to Toledo St. John’s Aidan Williams 1-6, 6-4, 6-1, New Albany’s Ryan Mudre fell to University School’s Chas Norman 6-1, 6-3 and Thomas Worthington’s Kai Britz lost 6-3, 6-3 to Massillon Jackson’s Cyprien Voisvenel.

