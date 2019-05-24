It was a record-setting day for Grove City Christian School senior Calista Manns in the Division III regional girls track and field meet May 24 at Fairfield Union.

Manns advanced to her fourth state meet by winning the 100 meters, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Her winning time of 13.99 seconds in the 100 hurdles was a Division III state record, surpassing Mansfield St. Peter’s Alyssa Wade, who established her mark of 14.07 while edging Manns (14.13) for the state title last season.

Manns also established a regional record of 44.31 in winning the 300 hurdles and finished first in the 100 in 12.06.

“It was a successful day,” Manns said. “I got a state record along with a regional record, so I would say this was the most successful day of my high-school career, but hopefully I can top it (at state).”

Manns combined with teammate Morgan Iverson to lead the Eagles to a sixth-place finish (38 points) behind champion Peebles (71) as 40 teams scored.

Iverson was second in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) and will be making her third state appearance May 31 and June 1 at Ohio State.

Columbus Academy finished second (51) as Kiersten Thomassey, Annalise Grammel, Samantha Kass and Hannah Clay won the 800 relay (1:45.93) and Kass, Grammel, Clay and Regan Cornelius won the 1,600 relay (4:04.38).

Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer won the high jump (5-6) and long jump (17-5), and Worthington Christian’s Ashley Hall won the 200 (25.99).

In the boys meet, Grandview finished second (57) behind Mount Gilead (89) as 36 teams scored.

Derek Amicon won the 1,600 (4:25.04) and Luke Lachey won the high jump (6-6) to lead the Bobcats.

Academy finished third (50) as Alex McClellan, Sam Huyghe, Ezra Johnson and Harry Mills won the 800 relay (1:30.36) and Mills won the 200 (22.34).

Africentric’s Anthony Tyler won the 300 hurdles (38.88) and Worthington Christian’s Taylor Vallangeon won the 3,200 (9:43.88). The Warriors finished fourth (39).

