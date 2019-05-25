MASON — As was the case when they met for the Division II district championship, little separated the two doubles teams from the Columbus Academy boys tennis team when they met with more hardware on the line a week later.

Senior Suriya Sundaram and junior Rhian Seneviratne defeated junior Jack Madison and sophomore Arie Tuckerman 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0) in the state final May 25 at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Sundaram and Seneviratne also beat Madison and Tuckerman in three sets in the district final May 18 at Reynoldsburg.

“It’s exhilarating,” said Sundaram, who played first singles for much of the regular season and teamed with Sam Vogel to reach the second round of the state tournament in doubles last season. “I’ve never felt this way before and it’s just wonderful to know that all the hard work has paid off.”

Sundaram and Seneviratne won every match in the postseason in straight sets except for the district and state finals. However, they did beat Madison and Tuckerman in straight sets in a sectional final May 11.

Sundaram and Seneviratne defeated Cincinnati Indian Hill’s Tejas Pisati and Mack Ellis 6-1, 6-3 in a state semifinal.

“We had to play our teammates in the finals, which is never fun, but we pulled it out and it was a really great representation for Academy,” Seneviratne said.

Also in Division II, Wellington junior Trevor Ball battled cramping during his semifinal match against Youngstown Ursuline’s Greg Morgione but forced a third set before losing 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-0.

Ball then defaulted the third-place match to place fourth. He and his teammates on the Jaguars are playing in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament May 26 at Elysium Tennis Center.

In Division I, the New Albany doubles team of senior Nathan Jose and sophomore Devin Boyer settled for third after winning last year’s state title. They lost to Mason’s Anish Gangavaram and Vignesh Gogineni 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a semifinal before beating Cincinnati Sycamore’s Samuel Marcus and Matt Bolger 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 in the third-place match.

Boyer, Jose and their New Albany teammates are competing in the Division I state team tournament May 26.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek