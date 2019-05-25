The DeSales High School girls lacrosse team earned its fourth consecutive Division II, Region 7 title by defeating Columbus Academy 13-7 on May 24 at New Albany.

The top-seeded Stallions improved to 19-1 and advanced to play Cincinnati Mariemont in a state semifinal May 30 at Beavercreek. The second-seeded Vikings finished 14-7.

Sophia Finotti scored five goals to lead DeSales. Liz Renken added three goals and Izzy Sauer scored two.

“I am so proud of these players,” Stallions coach Joe Finotti said. “They have won four straight regional championships. That is a credit to these young ladies to how hard they have worked. We are not done.”

DeSales is seeking its first state title since 2016.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank