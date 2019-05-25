Westerville Central High School softball player Avrey Schumacher doesn’t shy away from pressure situations.

The senior center fielder propelled the Warhawks to their first regional title with a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 3-2 win over Mount Vernon in a Division I regional final May 25 at Ohio State.

“I like to have pressure situations,” Schumacher said. “Usually, I feel better in those situations rather than just going up to the plate. I’m just glad I could get it done for my team.”

Central improved to 28-2 and advanced to play Liberty Township Lakota East in a state semifinal May 30 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The winner plays Louisville or Elyria in the state final June 1 at the same site.

With the regional final tied at 2, the Warhawks’ Emily O’Dee led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single and two outs later raced home on Schumacher’s double to the fence in right-center field.

Central’s Lexi Recinella opened the scoring with a home run with one out in the second.

Emily Ruck took a no-hitter into the sixth for the Warhawks before the Yellow Jackets’ Brooke Radermacher hit a home run to left field. Later that inning, Mount Vernon tied the game on a groundout by Megan Pentz.

Ruck allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Mount Vernon, which finished 22-1, was ranked first in the final state poll. Lakota East was second and Central was third.

