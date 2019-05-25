LEXINGTON — The Hartley High School boys track and field team dominated the sprint relays en route to a second-place finish in the Division II regional meet that concluded May 25 at Lexington.

The Hawks won both the 400-meter relay and the 800 relay and totaled 46 points to finish behind Shelby (77) and ahead of third-place DeSales (43) as 44 teams scored.

Cameron Thomas, Miles Fleming, Angelo Evans and Trey Saunders were on both of the relays, which advanced to the state meet May 31 and June 1 at Ohio State. They won the 800 relay in 1 minute, 29.09 seconds after knocking 1.04 seconds off their preliminary time and won the 400 relay in 42.62, .98 of a second faster than their preliminary time.

Fleming also advanced to state in the 100 by placing second in 10.81.

DeSales was led by Isaiah Thomas, who finished first in the 200 (21.96) and joined Caden Zellner, Jonathan Pusateri and Ian McCandlish on the runner-up 1,600 relay (3:24.53).

Beechcroft led the area girls teams, finishing eighth (32) behind champion Creston Norwayne (65) as 39 teams scored. Columbus South (30) was ninth.

Beechcroft was led Makiya Montgomery, who won the 200 (24.0) and teamed with ZhaMia Vick, Larissa Bront-Agbor and Amara Allen to place second in the 800 relay (1:44.03).

South had a pair of second-place finishers in Kadai Greene-Tucker in the 300 hurdles (46.17) and Spiritual Wilson in the 200 (24.99).

Bexley’s Nya Harris won the shot put in a program-record 40 feet, 2 inches, while Hartley’s Bailey Smith placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.09) and the Columbus School for Girls’ 1,600 relay of Kayden Edwards, Carly Priest, Nyah Funderburke and Peyton Jackson was runner-up (4:03.18).

