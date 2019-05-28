The search has resumed for a girls basketball coach at Westerville Central High School.

Former Westerville North coach Jim Kloepfer was expected to replace Jim Morgan, pending school board approval, before it was decided to continue the search.

“Upon review of the process used to evaluate Central’s candidates, we determined that it was not sufficiently inclusive,” said Greg Viebranz, the executive director of communications and technology for the school district. “So we have reposted the head coaching vacancy and will work closely with school leadership to ensure that a more representative group of stakeholders is involved in their next selection process.”

Morgan stepped down after two seasons.

After going 1-22 in 2016-17, the Warhawks went 15-8 in Morgan’s first season and 10-14 this past season. Central went 9-11 in the OCC-Buckeye Division under Morgan.

Kloepfer was the girls coach at North for 11 seasons before his contract wasn’t renewed for the 2014-15 season. He was 152-97 with three league titles and guided the Warriors to their only district championship in 2005.

