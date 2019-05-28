Dave Butcher said he has withdrawn from consideration for the Westerville South High School girls basketball coaching vacancy, but declined further comment.

Butcher was athletics director Josh DeVoll’s recommendation for the position, but DeVoll since has announced that he is stepping down to accept the same position at Granville. DeVoll, whose last day at South is June 24, declined to comment on Butcher’s decision.

“Dave Butcher recently informed us that, for personal reasons, he has decided to withdraw from the Westerville South girls basketball head coaching position,” said Greg Viebranz, the executive director of communications and technology for the school district. “As a result, we have reposted that vacancy.”

South is looking for its third coach in three seasons after Erick Herzberg stepped down.

The Wildcats have won back-to-back Division I district and OCC-Buckeye Division titles, under Silas Williams in 2017-18 and Herzberg last season.

Tomeka Brown-Whitehead was approved by the school board last June to replace Williams, but she stepped down in September because of personal reasons.

Butcher, 64, guided the Pickerington and Pickerington North girls programs for 35 years before announcing his retirement following the 2017-18 season, although he was an assistant coach at Reynoldsburg this past season.

Butcher, who has a 747-146 career record, won six state championships at Pickerington from 1985-99 and 23 consecutive district titles from 1989-2011. He began coaching at Pickerington, which is now Pickerington Central, in 1983 and moved to North when the school opened in 2003.

The Tigers won state championships in 1985, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1998 and 1999 and were state runners-up in 1994 and 2000, while North reached state semifinals in 2007 and 2011.

Pickerington won 74 consecutive games from 1991-94 and had a 181-game winning streak in league play from 1987-2001.

Williams replaced Butcher at North.

