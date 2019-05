The Central Catholic League recently released its baseball honors for the 2019 season.

Editor’s note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. Please email corrections to sports@thisweeknews.com.

First Team

Philip Cole, Hartley

Jacob Culbertson, Hartley

Adam McVicker, Hartley

Mason Sawyer, Hartley

Adam Fallon, Watterson

Drake McAninch, Watterson

Grant Horvath, Watterson

Noah Truax, Watterson

Joey Velazquez, DeSales

Aaron Kauser, DeSales

Thomas Sauer, DeSales

Owen Faulkner, DeSales

Charles Duross, DeSales

Cade Dent, DeSales

Second Team

Thomas Mayhan, Hartley

James Farrell, Hartley

Ryan Roark, Watterson

Sam Grenier, Watterson

Michael Pallaci, DeSales

Colin Doyle, DeSales

Mason Olding, St. Charles

Aidan Rice, St. Charles

Trey Willis, St. Charles

Caden Boyd, Ready

Alex Wohrle, Ready

Cael Dent, Ready