For the second consecutive year, the New Albany and Upper Arlington high school girls lacrosse teams will play for the Division I state championship.

On May 29, the Golden Bears defeated Cincinnati Sycamore 18-9 in a state semifinal at Beavercreek, while the Eagles knocked off Massillon Jackson 13-5 in the other semifinal at Wooster.

UA, which is seeking its fifth consecutive title, defeated New Albany 11-5 in last year’s state final and also edged the Eagles 11-8 on April 20. The state championship game is 4 p.m. June 1 at Ohio Wesleyan.

Sophie Ballou had six goals to lead the Bears past Sycamore. UA led just 11-9 with 14 minutes, 24 seconds left before scoring the game’s final seven goals — four of which were into an empty net.

Camryn Callaghan added four goals, Ellena Schildmeyer and Ava Walters both scored twice and Riley Kuehn had three assists as the Bears improved to 19-2-2.

UA is 9-0-1 in its last 10 games since a 10-5 loss to Wilmette (Illinois) Loyola Academy on April 27. The tie was against Sycamore, 15-all on May 3.

New Albany 13, Massillon Jackson 5

Alyssa Kneedler and Emily Rezabek each had three goals and two assists to lead the Eagles past Jackson.

Chloe Platte added three goals and an assist for New Albany, which improved to 19-3 and enters the state final on an eight-game winning streak. The Eagles are 9-1 since their loss to UA.

Liz Beckner, Mary Carson, Blythe Ferguson and Katie Kaucheck each scored one goal for New Albany.

