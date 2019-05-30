Matt Blandin has some fond memories of his tenure as athletics director at Grove City Christian School.

Blandin, who replaced Lisa Howard in March 2015, will step down in July to take the same position at Batavia.

“It’s a bittersweet thing because we’ve built some relationships here and there have been a lot of good things that have happened and there are a lot of good things that are continuing to happen,” Blandin said. “There are a lot of systems in place now that whoever comes in after me, they’ll have a good foundation to build upon.”

Batavia, which is about 25 miles east of Cincinnati, competes in Division IV in football and mostly in Division II in other sports.

Grove City Christian is a Division VII program in football, and its other teams are in Division III and Division IV.

“It was a tough decision, but it’s a good opportunity,” Blandin said. “I’m excited about moving on, but at the same time, we have lot of good things going on here.”

Before starting at Grove City Christian, Blandin was the athletics director at Elyria Open Door Christian in northeast Ohio for four years.

Blandin, 40, is a 1997 graduate of Millbury Lake in northwest Ohio and a 2001 graduate of Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. He was an offensive lineman at both schools.

