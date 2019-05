The Central Catholic League recently released its softball honors for the 2019 season.

First Team

Hannah Bryan, Ready

Skylar Lafferty, Ready

Megan Wohrle, Ready

Kyla Payne, DeSales

Aubrey Wilcox, DeSales

Gracie Bressoud, Watterson

Moira O’Reilly, Watterson

Kami Kortokrax, Hartley

Second Team

Emma Sweetman, Ready

Sarah Ranke, Ready

Megan Husslein, DeSales

Faith Strapp, DeSales

Jacqui Barber, DeSales

Maddie McCleary, Watterson

Nicole Funge, Watterson

Rachel Reuter, Watterson

Allyssa Thompson, Hartley