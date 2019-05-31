The Mid-State League recently released its softball honors for the 2019 season.
Below are the honorees for the MSL-Cardinal and MSL-Ohio divisions.
MSL-Cardinal
First Team
Sidney Little, Berne Union (Player of the Year)
Paige Laughlin, Berne Union
Abbi Hintz, Berne Union
Grace Smeltzer, Fairfield Christian
Rylee Lent, Fairfield Christian
Makaila Moses, Fisher Catholic
Kaleigh Golden, Fisher Catholic
Nicole McGuire, Fisher Cathoic
Meadow Pugh, Fisher Catholic
Kenedi Hardy, Millersport
Brooke Hurst, Millersport
Alexis Burkhalter, Wellington
Second Team
Whitney Evans, Berne Union
Hannah Parker, Berne Union
Cecily Woodgeard, Berne Union
Anna Boving, Fairfield Christian
Emma Smeltzer, Fairfield Christian
Natasha Coleman, Fairfield Christian
Rebecca Lozada, Fisher Catholic
Natalia Lozada, Fisher Catholic
Megan McGrath, Grove City Christian
Becky Schilling, Millersport
Aquila Simmons, Wellington
Camille Simpson, Wellington
Honorable Mention
Macie Staten, Berne Union
Kaylie Hintz, Berne Union
Kelcee Essman, Berne Union
Caitlin Nilsen, Fairfield Christian
Emma Mitchell, Fisher Catholic
Whitney Funk, Fisher Catholic
Olivia Gundelfinger, Fisher Catholic
Taylor Ison, Grove City Christian
Emma Howard, Grove City Christian
Krista Diley, Millersport
Kyla Diley, Millersport
Rosemary Haskett, WellingtonMSL-Ohio
First Team
Aly Cox, Bexley (co-Player of the Year)
Claire Melville, Bexley
Olivia Wilson, Bexley
Claire Bower, Grandview Heights
Mackenzie Schmittauer, Whitehall-Yearling
Lilly Heidorn, Worthington Christian (co-Player of the Year)
Sophia Hevel, Worthington Christian
Kate Tomallo, Worthington Christian
Paige Tomallo, Worthington Christian
Abby Lanker, Worthington Christian
Mia Schoonover, Worthington Christian
Second Team
Sarah Schellhaas, Bexley
Sophie Yates, Bexley
Sami Swartz, Grandview Heights
Taylor Fultz, Grandview Heights
Claudette Moul, Grandview Heights
Marissa Tose, Grandview Heights
Alyson Shoemaker, Whitehall-Yearling
Kylie Doon, Worthington Christian
Izzie Slaughter, Worthington Christian
Natalie Opava, Worthington Christian