The Mid-State League recently released its softball honors for the 2019 season.

Below are the honorees for the MSL-Cardinal and MSL-Ohio divisions.

Editor’s note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. Please email corrections to sports@thisweeknews.com.

MSL-Cardinal

First Team

Sidney Little, Berne Union (Player of the Year)

Paige Laughlin, Berne Union

Abbi Hintz, Berne Union

Grace Smeltzer, Fairfield Christian

Rylee Lent, Fairfield Christian

Makaila Moses, Fisher Catholic

Kaleigh Golden, Fisher Catholic

Nicole McGuire, Fisher Cathoic

Meadow Pugh, Fisher Catholic

Kenedi Hardy, Millersport

Brooke Hurst, Millersport

Alexis Burkhalter, Wellington

Second Team

Whitney Evans, Berne Union

Hannah Parker, Berne Union

Cecily Woodgeard, Berne Union

Anna Boving, Fairfield Christian

Emma Smeltzer, Fairfield Christian

Natasha Coleman, Fairfield Christian

Rebecca Lozada, Fisher Catholic

Natalia Lozada, Fisher Catholic

Megan McGrath, Grove City Christian

Becky Schilling, Millersport

Aquila Simmons, Wellington

Camille Simpson, Wellington

Honorable Mention

Macie Staten, Berne Union

Kaylie Hintz, Berne Union

Kelcee Essman, Berne Union

Caitlin Nilsen, Fairfield Christian

Emma Mitchell, Fisher Catholic

Whitney Funk, Fisher Catholic

Olivia Gundelfinger, Fisher Catholic

Taylor Ison, Grove City Christian

Emma Howard, Grove City Christian

Krista Diley, Millersport

Kyla Diley, Millersport

Rosemary Haskett, Wellington

MSL-Ohio

First Team

Aly Cox, Bexley (co-Player of the Year)

Claire Melville, Bexley

Olivia Wilson, Bexley

Claire Bower, Grandview Heights

Mackenzie Schmittauer, Whitehall-Yearling

Lilly Heidorn, Worthington Christian (co-Player of the Year)

Sophia Hevel, Worthington Christian

Kate Tomallo, Worthington Christian

Paige Tomallo, Worthington Christian

Abby Lanker, Worthington Christian

Mia Schoonover, Worthington Christian

Second Team

Sarah Schellhaas, Bexley

Sophie Yates, Bexley

Sami Swartz, Grandview Heights

Taylor Fultz, Grandview Heights

Claudette Moul, Grandview Heights

Marissa Tose, Grandview Heights

Alyson Shoemaker, Whitehall-Yearling

Kylie Doon, Worthington Christian

Izzie Slaughter, Worthington Christian

Natalie Opava, Worthington Christian