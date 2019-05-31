AKRON — The Westerville Central High School softball team’s season came to an end with a 4-3 loss to Liberty Township Lakota East in a Division I state semifinal May 31 at Firestone Stadium.

The Warhawks, who were making their first state appearance, finished 28-3.

“It was a magical season,” coach Brian Wamsley said. “It’s a real shame we lost. I told (the players) they can’t dwell on the last game. They have to think about the entire season as a whole. There’s a whole bunch of central Ohio teams back home listening or watching wishing they were here. They did a fantastic job.”

Lakota East improved to 30-1 and will play Elyria or Louisville in the state final June 1 at the same site.

The Warhawks opened the scoring with an RBI single by Avrey Schumacher in the top of the first inning, but the Thunderhawks responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including one on a bases-loaded walk and one on a hit batter.

Central tied the game at 3 in the third on an RBI groundout by Cami Compson and a solo home run to right field by Schumacher.

Lakota East scored the eventual winning run in the fourth on an RBI single by Abby Beckham.

Schumacher, a senior, finished with three hits, including a double, and Emily O’Dee, Danielle Ingram and Emily Ruck each had a single for the Warhawks.

Ruck, a junior, pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and six walks while striking out eight.

Lakota East pitcher Sydney Larson retired 10 of the final 11 batters. She allowed six hits and two walks and had eight strikeouts.

